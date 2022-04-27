New Don't Worry Darling Image Shows Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Snuggling

Darling, it's been a little slow going, but we'll get there. That's what I imagine director Olivia Wilde has been saying to those of us waiting with anticipation for her second feature film "Don't Worry Darling." The movie's trailer dropped in secret at CinemaCon, which was exciting enough ... until Wilde shared a first look image publicly, of course.

The director posted a still from the movie via Instagram shortly after the Warner Brothers showcase panel at CinemaCon on Tuesday, along with the caption, "9-23-22, only in theatres." The image shows a close-up of stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, who play an idyllic married couple in the 1950s, snuggled in bed together with Pugh's hand cupping Styles' cheek. She is looking at him with softness in her eyes, while his stare is a little more hardened and almost ominous.

New Line Cinema, who produced the film, has yet to release a synopsis, but the film has been described as follows:

A 1950's housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Personally, I couldn't be more excited for this one. Between Pugh and Styles, there is a real star power emanating from this film and I can't wait to see the thriller-horror aspects of it in full force when the trailer is released publicly. The sneak peek image is both soft and unsettling at the same time, and it seems to really embody the tone Wilde is going for with this movie. Additionally, Pine, who seems to be playing a villainous character to some degree, is a revelation when he's allowed to go wild — see his underappreciated role in "Smoking Aces" as an example — so it will be really fun to watch him sink his teeth into this film (and seemingly corrupt Styles' character along the way, exciting stuff).