The Morning Watch: Moonfall Edition - Honest Trailer, Making The Tsunami & More

In this special edition, to celebrate Roland Emmerich's insane new disaster epic "Moonfall" arriving on home video, watch the Honest Trailer that celebrates how dumb this movie is and doesn't hesitate to poke fun at the nonsense. Plus, see how the film created a huge tsunami that chased Patrick Wilson and John Bradley with both practical and digital effects. And finally, watch a trailer remix for "Moonfall" done in the style of epic disaster films of the 1990s, complete with pan and scan and cheesy VFX.