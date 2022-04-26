Hacks Season 2 Trailer: To Go Out On Top, You Gotta Climb The Mountain

Just a few weeks after HBO Max gave us our first look at season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy "Hacks," the streamer has delivered another trailer that provides even more insight as to what we can expect from the show's return.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are back as Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels, the unlikely comedic odd couple who are saying farewell to Vance's Las Vegas residency and hello to the open road of a comedy tour. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, "Hacks" is about the fall from glory of a legendary comedian who has been giving the same, outdated schtick for years, as society's views on comedy have dramatically changed around her. In a last ditch-effort to maintain her relevance, Deborah's reps assign her a young comedy writer who was "canceled" after tweeting out an insensitive joke. Now, these two are each other's last hopes at finding success, and they have to figure out a way to combat their differences to improve their craft and their hearts.

The end of the first season looked to be ending on a high note with the duo ready to take Deborah's show on the road, but because Ava is going through a lot and still struggling to deal with her problems like an adult, she sends a scathing, drunken email absolutely roasting Deborah to producers who are looking to make a series centered on her. Now Ava is trapped in a tour bus with Deborah, where any moment could be the one where Deborah finally finds out what Ava has done. The confrontation is inevitable, and there's a good chance it's going to be absolutely explosive. Pray for the tour bus driver, y'all. They definitely don't get paid enough to deal with a Deborah Vance s**t fit.