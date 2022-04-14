Hacks Season 2 Trailer: Deborah And Ava Take The Show On The Road

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are back, with HBO Max releasing the official trailer for the second season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy, "Hacks." From the minds of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks" centers on the hilarious adventures of Deborah Vance (Smart) a renowned comedian who has enjoyed spending her twilight years as a resident performer in Las Vegas, but while the world around her has evolved, her brand of comedy has not. In a last ditch effort to maintain relevancy and keep her job, Vance is paired with Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a former up-and-coming comedy writer who was "canceled" after making an insensitive tweet. Together, the duo must find a way to work together despite their constant fighting, and eventually develop a winning partnership that allows them both the space to grow as comedians, and human beings.

When we last saw the edgy jokesters, they were both coming face to face with monumental life changes. Ava leaves on the night of Deborah's final performance in Las Vegas, but it's because her father has passed away. The two rekindle their partnership and decide that they're going to take Deborah's new act on the road to test out in smaller venues across the country. Unfortunately, the season 1 finale also ended on the cliffhanger of Ava sending a drunken email ripping Deborah a new a-hole to a production company looking to make a show centered on the comedy legend.