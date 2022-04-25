Paramount+ Sequel Series American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials Has Found Its Cast

Back in 2018, the Paramount Network released a miniseries called "Waco," about the real-life events in February 1993 when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) unleashed a bloody raid in Mount Carmel on the Branch Davidians religious community (or cult depending on who you ask) led by David Koresh. The raid led to a standoff, resulting in the deaths of four government agents and six Branch Davidians. Things were exacerbated, however, when during a 51-day siege initiated by the FBI, a fire broke out. The Mount Carmel Center was destroyed, and 76 members of the Branch Davidians were killed, including 25 children and Koresh. The story has been dramatized a multitude of times, and just about every true crime podcast ever made has tackled the story, but Paramount+ is continuing the conversation by covering the aftermath of the tragedy in "American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials."

Creators Drew and John Erick Dowdle will also serve as showrunners for "American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials," which will focus on, you guessed it, the trials that followed the Waco massacre. Regardless of how people feel about Koresh and the Branch Davidians, a lot of people were killed, and the government's participation in those deaths couldn't be ignored. The Michael Shannon-produced series has recently announced some of the cast, including David Costabile ("Breaking Bad," "Billions," "The Wire"), J. Smith-Cameron ("Rectify," "Succession"), John Hoogenakker ("Colony," "The Girlfriend Experience"), Keean Johnson ("Alita: Battle Angel," "Nashville"), and Abbey Lee ("The Neon Demon," "Old"). John Leguizamo has also signed on to star, reprising his role from the original series as Jacob Vazquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco.