Michael Shannon Will Executive Produce Upcoming Paramount+ Series American Tragedies: Waco - The Trials

Michael Shannon, who played the FBI lead Gary Noesner in the 6-part TV miniseries, "Waco," will executive produce a follow-up series for Paramount+ called "American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials." The new streaming series hails from the same creators, John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, and it will air next year in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the siege and standoff between the Branch Davidian religious group and government and law enforcement officials near Waco, Texas.

In addition to Shannon, "Waco" starred Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh, and its stacked ensemble cast also included Andrea Riseborough, Paul Sparks, Rory Culkin, Shea Wigham, Melissa Benoist, Julia Garner, Glenn Fleshler, and John Leguizamo in an Emmy-nominated role. The series dramatized the events that transpired when the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) attempted to serve a warrant on the Branch Davidian compound for stockpiling weapons. The ensuing 51-day standoff led to a siege and fire that resulted in the deaths of 82 people.

According to Deadline, "American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials" will "explore the wide-ranging fallout following these events and the uneven scales of justice the surviving Branch Davidians faced." The series will furthermore "delve into how the horrific events fueled the emerging 'Patriot' movement, which ultimately led to the most destructive act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history – the Oklahoma City bombing."