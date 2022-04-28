Bubble Director Tetsuro Araki On How Attack On Titan Influenced His New Anime Movie For Netflix [Interview]

The parkour scenes are, to a degree, an excuse for Araki and his team to show off their incredible animation. The camera swirls around with the parkour racers, revolving around them as they jump from one building to the next with impossible stunts that could only be made in animation. In a way, these scenes feel like the natural step forward for the ODM gear scenes in "Attack on Titan" that helped elevate those early seasons to mainstream success, with Araki and Arifumi Imai being responsible for most of those scenes which make you feel like you're on "Soarin' Around the World" at DisneyWorld.

"Our strength as a team is this hybrid mix of 3D CG, computer graphics, and also 2D 'sakuga' or in other words, animation," Araki said, but while the studio has already shown time and time again that they can deliver thrilling action sequences, for "Bubble," Araki and his team wanted something new. While "Attack on Titan" or "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress" employ these sequences for moments of violence, Araki's goal this time was to tell a love story through parkour. In the film, we follow a particularly gifted parkour racer who finds a mysterious girl with a connection to the bubble situation in Tokyo, and through her, the film tells its own version of "The Little Mermaid" tale.

"Those action sequences are also love story sequences as well," Araki continued." You can see through the action how the girl and boy start to connect to each other, fall in love with each other. And I think that's something that's quite unique too, in particular to this film." Indeed, having already done shows focused on action for the sake of violence like "Attack on Titan" and "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress," Araki wanted this movie to take a drastic turn. "This time around, we wanted to tell a very beautiful and ephemeral story, that is a love story."

Looking back at his time on "Attack on Titan" and the studio change in the middle of that story's run, Araki thinks the biggest downside to working on TV is that "you really just have to start anyway without necessarily knowing how it's going to turn out in the end or how the storyline or the arc is going to turn out in the end," whereas working on "Bubble" gave him more control over the story.

"The whole entire storyline or the storyboard is already in complete form, and then you can work backwards, so it makes for a much granular approach."

"Bubble" premieres on Netflix on April 28, 2022.