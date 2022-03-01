Bubble Trailer: Sci-Fi Parkour Anime Shows Striking Animation From Attack On Titan Studio

The trailer for "Bubble" expands on the gorgeous visuals of its first teaser, without revealing too much about the story. It seems to be set in a future where gravity is just messed up, with floating debris and buildings surrounding Tokyo. It also makes it clear that in the future, everyone is very into parkour, which seems like a brighter future than "Death Race 2000" at least. The parkour shots look like the ODM-gear swinging scenes from "Attack on Titan," which were some of the most visually impressive of those early seasons. There's also some interesting mermaid imagery going on, and a relationship between a young boy and a mysterious girl with mysterious power at the center of it all, giving off strong Makoto Shinkai vibes.

What makes "Bubble" stand out instantly is its staff, which is just a who's who of anime talent. For starters, the film is directed by Tetsurō Araki, who served as the chief director of the first three seasons of "Attack on Titan." The script comes courtesy of one Gen Urobuchi, creator of "Fate/Zero," and writer on "Psycho-Pass," while the creator of "Death Note," Takeshi Obata, handles character designs. But that's just the visuals! In addition, Japan's Hans Zimmer, Hiroyuki Sawano ("Attack on Titan"), is composing the music, and Eve (that fantastic "Jujutsu Kaisen" opening theme) is writing the theme song. Adding to the "Attack on Titan" reunion, the voice of Eren Yaeger himself, Yuki Kaji, is part of the film's voice cast.

"Bubble" had its premiere as part of this year's Berlin Film Festival, and will stream worldwide on Netflix on April 28, 2022. If nothing else, this is looking up to be one of the most visually stunning animated films of the year.

Here's the official synopsis for "Bubble:"