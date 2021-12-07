Bubble Trailer: The Laws Of Gravity No Longer Apply In This Netflix Anime
Anime all-stars are teaming up to tell a story you didn't know you needed in your life. I could try to put the plot of Netflix's new anime movie "Bubble" into my own words, but it couldn't compare to the incredible explanation offered by screenwriter Gen Urobuchi, who says, "I thought about playing around with a typical mermaid story: Instead of a girl ending up as bubbles after falling in love, why not have a bubble fall in love and transform into a girl?"
"Bubble" offers a rare glimpse into an apocalyptic world that's stunningly colorful, especially compared to those so drearily buried in ash. Full of life and dazzling visuals, the series invites us into an alternate version of Tokyo, in which the laws of gravity have been broken by mysterious floating bubbles that manipulate the forces of nature. In the midst of it all, as Urobuchi's description hints, is a supernatural love story. Now I know what you're thinking — a city in peril, magical water and a beautiful love story? Speaking as a big fan of both Hayao Miyazaki's "Ponyo" and Makoto Shinkai's "Weathering With You," this new project sounds more promising with each detail.
If a wonderfully bizarre premise isn't enough to get you, then simply take a look at the list of talented creators behind the project. "Bubble" comes from director Tetsuro Araki and WIT Studio, the forces behind the hugely popular "Attack on Titan." Urobuchi ("Puella Magi Madoka Magica") penned the script, character designs come from Takeshi Obata ("Death Note") and music from Hiroyuki Sawano ("Promare"). The bad news is that "Bubble" is still months away from release, with a date set for April 2022. But before you whip out those pointy pitchforks, Netflix comes bearing the gift of a gorgeous teaser trailer.
Bubble Teaser
Forget trailers that take time to do nonsense like introduce characters, offer details about the plot and yadda yadda yadda — all I want is a trailer that makes me whisper, "whoa" under my breath fifty times in a row. If the dizzying spectacle of "Bubble" doesn't leave you utterly breathless, then you probably spent the past 90 seconds whispering alongside me. As if just seeing glimpses of the post-apocalyptic sunken city isn't more than enough to hold our attention, then the teaser launches into full platformer mode, with main character Hibiki leaping from bubbles to buildings with magnetic grace.
"Bubble" tells Hibiki's story, a resident of Tokyo, long after the bubbles rained down and broke the laws of gravity. Completely cut off from the rest of the world, Tokyo has become a playground for kids like Hibiki, without families, who participate in parkour team battles, recklessly leaping through the city. Hibiki's love story begins when he plummets to the ground, only to be saved by a mysterious girl. Araki said this of his latest project:
I've been working on this project quietly for many years, but I'm happy to finally unveil it. I did what I'm best at to the best of my ability alongside many familiar faces. A lot of exciting pictures have surfaced. I hope you enjoy what we've created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time. I can't wait to share it with everyone!"
Below you can also find the poster for "Bubble," along with a synopsis.
The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.