Bubble Trailer: The Laws Of Gravity No Longer Apply In This Netflix Anime

Anime all-stars are teaming up to tell a story you didn't know you needed in your life. I could try to put the plot of Netflix's new anime movie "Bubble" into my own words, but it couldn't compare to the incredible explanation offered by screenwriter Gen Urobuchi, who says, "I thought about playing around with a typical mermaid story: Instead of a girl ending up as bubbles after falling in love, why not have a bubble fall in love and transform into a girl?"

"Bubble" offers a rare glimpse into an apocalyptic world that's stunningly colorful, especially compared to those so drearily buried in ash. Full of life and dazzling visuals, the series invites us into an alternate version of Tokyo, in which the laws of gravity have been broken by mysterious floating bubbles that manipulate the forces of nature. In the midst of it all, as Urobuchi's description hints, is a supernatural love story. Now I know what you're thinking — a city in peril, magical water and a beautiful love story? Speaking as a big fan of both Hayao Miyazaki's "Ponyo" and Makoto Shinkai's "Weathering With You," this new project sounds more promising with each detail.

If a wonderfully bizarre premise isn't enough to get you, then simply take a look at the list of talented creators behind the project. "Bubble" comes from director Tetsuro Araki and WIT Studio, the forces behind the hugely popular "Attack on Titan." Urobuchi ("Puella Magi Madoka Magica") penned the script, character designs come from Takeshi Obata ("Death Note") and music from Hiroyuki Sawano ("Promare"). The bad news is that "Bubble" is still months away from release, with a date set for April 2022. But before you whip out those pointy pitchforks, Netflix comes bearing the gift of a gorgeous teaser trailer.