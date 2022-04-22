Superhero Bits: Nicolas Cage Got His Name From A Marvel Superhero, Echo Begins Filming & More

We're celebrating iconic comic book artist George Pérez's birthday all month long in June! Over two dozen artists came together to honor George on his birthday. Visit https://t.co/olNCVqvQ5c to learn more. pic.twitter.com/dkLdPWi3Su

The world was dealt a pretty rough blow earlier this year when it was revealed that comic book legend George Perez was diagnosed with terminal cancer. But Perez is still here with us, and DC Comics is going to celebrate the man's 68th birthday in June with a two-page spread (see above) in all of its periodical releases that month. Other industry giants such as Jim Lee, Walter Simonson, Alex Ross, Dave Gibbons, Todd McFarlane, Daniel Sampere, Jerry Ordway, Nicola Scott, and many more, collaborated on the colorful spread. Writer Dan Jurgens had this to say about it:

"When I was asked to come up with a design and layout that would honor George Pérez and his many incredible contributions to DC Comics over the years, I was truly honored. I have admired George's work since I first saw it and have had the good fortune to work with him in different capacities, on a number of projects. More importantly, I've been able to see the way George treats fans and readers, always smiling, gregarious and approachable. It was a joy to watch this cover come together and I'm sure everyone who contributed feels the same way."

Full details on the celebration, as well as who was involved, can be found by clicking here.