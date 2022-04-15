The Northman Inspired A New RPG Created In Fortnite
Calling all Vikings and gamers! If you're a "Fortnite" player, you're going to get a chance to check out something really cool. In celebration of the upcoming release of the Focus Features film "The Northman," the studio and the global gaming firm Loaded have teamed up to create "Vengeance," an RPG created in "Fortnite." It's inspired by the Robert Eggers-directed film about the Viking berserker Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who is on a quest to avenge the death of his father the king.
"We love how forward-thinking Focus has been as a partner," said Loaded VP of Creative, Ashley Hsieh, adding:
"For a lot of brands, the future is scary enough that they continue to do what has worked in the past. When we get an opportunity to partner with a group who is willing to really think about things from a new perspective, it allows us to approach the market from a new direction. These are the types of engagements that change the paradigm, and we're so proud to have been able to design this experience on behalf of the great team over at Focus."
We've got a trailer for you, though it doesn't show actual gameplay footage. You can see that below, though, when some top gaming content creators on Twitch play "Vengeance: Inspired by The Northman" live on their streams. We're looking at about a 20+ hour playing experience if you finish both the main and side quests and storyline.
If you're intrigued by this, you do not need to take time to plan like Amleth planning his revenge. You can start playing "Vengeance" right now for free by entering island code 6089 – 1011 – 3272 in "Fortnite."
Play it right now for free!
Focus Features and Loaded have reportedly been working on this since December 2021 and Team Unite joined them right after that. There was (to my mind) a missed opportunity to add this in as DLC for "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla," which is set around a century after the events of "The Northman," but maybe I'm thinking that because I obsessively play that game. I'm sure the graphics would have taken far longer to get ready. Either way, this looks like a whole lot of fun! Please note that this isn't sponsored or endorsed by Epic Games, developer of "Fortnite."
"The Northman" is the story of Amleth, the Viking berserker who fled as a child after his father (Ethan Hawke) is killed and his mother (Nicole Kidman) is carried off by his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang). He vows to avenge his father, rescue his mother, and kill his uncle. The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk, in a small, but incredibly cool role. The film is a wild ride through the lore of the ancient Vikings, complete with magic and symbolism. Also, Skarsgård's shoulder muscles should get their own billing. The legend of Amleth is the one that William Shakespeare based his play "Hamlet" on, so you know it's going to be dramatic.
"The Northman" will hit theaters on April 22, 2022, and it's epic, bloody, and so much fun! Skål!