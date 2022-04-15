The Northman Inspired A New RPG Created In Fortnite

Calling all Vikings and gamers! If you're a "Fortnite" player, you're going to get a chance to check out something really cool. In celebration of the upcoming release of the Focus Features film "The Northman," the studio and the global gaming firm Loaded have teamed up to create "Vengeance," an RPG created in "Fortnite." It's inspired by the Robert Eggers-directed film about the Viking berserker Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who is on a quest to avenge the death of his father the king.

"We love how forward-thinking Focus has been as a partner," said Loaded VP of Creative, Ashley Hsieh, adding:

"For a lot of brands, the future is scary enough that they continue to do what has worked in the past. When we get an opportunity to partner with a group who is willing to really think about things from a new perspective, it allows us to approach the market from a new direction. These are the types of engagements that change the paradigm, and we're so proud to have been able to design this experience on behalf of the great team over at Focus."

Focus Features/Loaded

We've got a trailer for you, though it doesn't show actual gameplay footage. You can see that below, though, when some top gaming content creators on Twitch play "Vengeance: Inspired by The Northman" live on their streams. We're looking at about a 20+ hour playing experience if you finish both the main and side quests and storyline.

If you're intrigued by this, you do not need to take time to plan like Amleth planning his revenge. You can start playing "Vengeance" right now for free by entering island code 6089 – 1011 – 3272 in "Fortnite."