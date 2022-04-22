Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Behind-The-Scenes Video Is Full Of New Footage

A new Sam Raimi movie is always cause for celebration and excitement, regardless of one's own personal thoughts on the particular franchise that happens to be serving as his vehicle at the moment. With "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," movie fans who have been following Raimi's career for decades now will get another chance to see the horror aficionado unleashed on a truly epic scale — which will hopefully lead to Hollywood remembering that, hey, Sam Raimi is a wildly talented director who should be allowed to make whatever movies he wants, whenever he wants! Marvel fans, meanwhile, will get one more reminder of just how differently a superhero movie can look and feel when a filmmaker with a genuine vision gets behind the wheel, floors the gas pedal, and dares everyone else to keep up with him.

In other words, even with a PG-13 rating, you should prepare yourselves now for some good old fashioned horror vibes.

The thrill of working under Sam Raimi is exactly the topic of discussion in the newest behind-the-scenes video released for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," courtesy of IGN and Marvel. In addition to quite a few new bits of previously unseen footage and a wealth of behind-the-scenes glimpses of the production, everyone from Kevin Feige to stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen can barely contain their own disbelief over having the stars align and working with an industry figure of such magnitude as Raimi. Feige goes so far to call it "a dream come true" and, honestly, that hardly even sounds like hyperbole to me.