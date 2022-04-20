Watch Nicolas Cage And Pedro Pascal Praise Paddington 2 In An Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Clip
"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will hit theaters this weekend, and today Lionsgate has released a new clip — an adorable clip — from the film. As the title says, it's about "Paddington 2," and if you have yet to watch that movie, I want you to stop what you're doing and go watch it right this second. Forget work and responsibilities. Just go watch it. I have no children so I had no excuse to view this thing, but I will never be the same. Neither will Nicolas Cage's fictional version of himself in this film, or Pedro Pascal's billionaire character Javi Gutierrez. Oh, it's just a film about a fictional bear, you say? It is not! It is everything good and right in this world, and if you've seen it, you know this.
In "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Cage plays a version of himself whose career has slowed down to a crawl. In real life, he did have a terribly high tax bill and some rough financial issues that led him to taking some questionable jobs to pay it back. That said, the knowledge that we're going to see him play Dracula in the upcoming "Renfield" film is the only thing saving this year from total disaster.
The film Cage is given a job offer by his agent (Neil Patrick Harris); go hang out with a crazy wealthy superfan named Javi, who just happens to be a huge drug kingpin. The FBI (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz) get involved and recruit the Cage half of this magical bromance to spy on Javi.
'It made me want to be a better man'
In the clip, Javi and Cage are discussing their top three favorite films of all time, and one of Javi's is "Paddington 2." By the way, until one critic decided to weigh in back in the middle of last year, it was the top-reviewed film on Rotten Tomatoes. If you can get through the end of that sweet movie without crying, I would recommend having a serious talk with yourself. The prison scenes alone (which I recognize is a strange idea in a movie about a cuddly bear who loves marmalade) will brighten your day immensely.
Just the fact that there is a discussion about "Paddington 2" in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" alone is a reason to see it, but the film's premise is so bat-crap crazy that it sounds just about perfect. Also starring in the film are Sharon Horgan and Lily Sheen as Cage's fictional ex-wife and daughter respectively. Cage also plays a different version of himself that lives in "real" Cage's imagination, because of course he does.
"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will hit theaters on April 22, 2022.