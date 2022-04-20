Watch Nicolas Cage And Pedro Pascal Praise Paddington 2 In An Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Clip

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will hit theaters this weekend, and today Lionsgate has released a new clip — an adorable clip — from the film. As the title says, it's about "Paddington 2," and if you have yet to watch that movie, I want you to stop what you're doing and go watch it right this second. Forget work and responsibilities. Just go watch it. I have no children so I had no excuse to view this thing, but I will never be the same. Neither will Nicolas Cage's fictional version of himself in this film, or Pedro Pascal's billionaire character Javi Gutierrez. Oh, it's just a film about a fictional bear, you say? It is not! It is everything good and right in this world, and if you've seen it, you know this.

StudioCanal

In "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Cage plays a version of himself whose career has slowed down to a crawl. In real life, he did have a terribly high tax bill and some rough financial issues that led him to taking some questionable jobs to pay it back. That said, the knowledge that we're going to see him play Dracula in the upcoming "Renfield" film is the only thing saving this year from total disaster.

The film Cage is given a job offer by his agent (Neil Patrick Harris); go hang out with a crazy wealthy superfan named Javi, who just happens to be a huge drug kingpin. The FBI (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz) get involved and recruit the Cage half of this magical bromance to spy on Javi.