Nicolas Cage Has No Regrets About All Those Direct-To-Video Movies, Says He 'Never Phoned It In'

Throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, reports began emerging of actor Nicolas Cage's massive landholdings. In 2005, he sold his home in Malibu — where property values are notoriously high — and purchased a new house, and a whole island, in the Bahamas. He also bought the Schloss Neidstein castle in Germany in 2006, and a massive estate in Rhode Island. In 2007, he bought Midford Castle in Somerset, England. Ultimately, he would be the owner of 25 mansions all over the world. He also secretly purchased a dinosaur skull at auction for $276,000, although When Cage learned that the skull had been stolen, he conscientiously returned it to the Mongolian government. He bought an expensive tomb for himself, got a nice Lamborghini, and even a pet octopus. He bought a copy of Action Comics #1," the first appearance of Superman, for $110,000. Why not be a wealthy movie star if you're not going to spend your fortune on fun, ostentatious things, right?

In July of 2009, the IRS filed a tax lien on Cage to the tune of $6.2 million, and then an additional $6.7 million later that same year. The liens forced Cage to sell off most of his properties and revealed that he was in a great deal of debt. He was sued by one of the residents of one of his properties when he was forced to sell it out from under her. Cage's money handler was largely responsible for most of his land deals, leading to deflation and great financial losses. Cage ended up firing and suing his accountant to the tune of $20 million.

Cage's financials weren't aided by the fact that many of his films from 2008 to 2011 were not enormously successful. "Sorcerer's Apprentice" wasn't a hit, "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" attracted a passionate, but small, cult audience, and "Drive Angry," in Cage's words "came and went." To pay the bills, Cage became the face of multiple straight-to-video, lower-budget genre films. From 2014 to 2019, Cage accrued 29 acting credits. Because Cage's financial woes became a matter of public record, many audience members instantly saw Cage's acting output as cynical "doing it for the paycheck" jobs in which he couldn't possibly be invested as an actor.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, however, the actor wanted to set the record straight, pointing out that, yes, he did need to work a lot to pay off his debts, but that he was also careful to choose roles that he could engage with creatively.