Here's A First Look At Theo And Bronwyn In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

You know, I was just starting to think that after a couple of months away from the deluge of new posters released for Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series that focused almost exclusively on zoomed-in hands, what we really needed these days was yet more out-of-context images of characters (likely new ones we've never even heard of, or obscure ones that most of us have never even heard of) milling around the fantasy world of Middle-earth. In all fairness, we quickly received a bounty of new information leading up to the Super Bowl trailer, which showed off even more of what this new challenger to the "Game of Thrones" title has to offer. It's been mostly radio silence since then, until today.

The official Twitter account for the "Rings of Power" series abruptly dropped a couple of new images from the upcoming new series, which is set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies and, importantly, doesn't exist in the same continuity. Limited by the complicated copyright situation with the ever-protective Tolkien Estate and the paltry material available for the creative team to use as inspiration — essentially, only the appendices chapters included at the end of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Return of the King," as opposed to any of the actual books themselves that Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, and Fran Walsh adapted from — this new Amazon series will instead have to rely on brand-new additions to lore that fit in between the margins of Tolkien's established, fictional history.

That brings us to our introduction to 2 new characters, both of whom appear to be wholly original creations for this series. Meet Theo and Bronwyn, the former of whom immediately set off a mini firestorm among certain fans for apparently not sounding "Tolkienish" enough. (This is where I point out that "Theo" is a very common prefix in Middle-earth, particularly among the Rohirrim! King Théoden, his son Théodred, and even Theobald Bolger of the Hobbits would surely protest!) But for the more reasonable members of the fanbase, there's at least a few interesting nuggets to glean from these new characters. Feast your eyes on them below!