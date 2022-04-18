Superhero Bits: Thor: Love And Thunder Poster, Josh Brolin On Almost Becoming Batman & More

We have been waiting years for Todd McFarlane's new "Spawn" movie to happen. It always seems like things start coming together, but nothing really happens. Now, in a new interview with Bleeding Cool, the Image Comics founder declares that it is either going to happen very soon, or may not happen at all.

"Something's going to give in the next few months, right? There's too many people pushing in that direction, again I've got a call later today on that very subject. You can imagine Spider-Man makes a billion dollars and everybody sort of gets sort of... I mean they were already crazy, now they just got twice as crazy. I mean they got crazy when the only movies that were making money were superheroes, and then Venom goes and rocks it, and then Spider-Man comes in and obliterates it, so now they're almost singular in their mindset of what kind of ideas they've got. So something has to happen. We'll never get to the top of the mountain if we can't do it now, with everybody wanting to do it now. Fingers crossed. I would say it's now or never."

It is downright stunning in the current age of comic book movies that this hasn't happened yet. That said, McFarlane is looking to direct this himself, even though he's never actually directed a film before. He originally wrote a script, but it has since been re-written. That creative control, speculatively speaking, may be what is getting in the way. We'll see if any big moves are made in the coming weeks.