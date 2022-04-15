Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Being Shown In 35mm At Quentin Tarantino's LA Theater
It truly is a multiverse of madness when you have Doctor Strange invading the New Beverly Cinema. The historic Los Angeles theater, owned by writer-director Quentin Tarantino, has carved out a reputation as one of the last bastions for 35mm. It's a place where true film, as opposed to the modern proliferation of digitally shot movies, lives on in the light of projection booths. As such, it's not a place where you usually see many Marvel Studios films. All that is about to change with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
On Twitter, the New Beverly announced its schedule for next month with the message, "May at the New Bev! Join us for a terror-filled month of classics, favorites, and 15th anniversaries as we celebrate the halfway point to Halloween." On the schedule, sandwiched between "Arsenic and Old Lace" and Tarantino's own "Grindhouse," is a little movie called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
As the schedule shows, the New Bev is getting in on the unofficial "Halfway to Halloween" holiday with a programming slate that leans into horror films. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is screening at the theater on May 5 and 6, 2022.
According to Den of Geek, "Thor" was the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be shot on 35mm. However, that movie came out in 2011 when the post-"Avatar" 3D fad was still going, so if you saw it in the theater, some of the 35mm effect may have been lost as you squinted through your 3D glasses at dark scenes set on the Frost Giant planet. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" presents a unique opportunity to behold a Marvel movie with the naked eye the good old-fashioned way: on 35mm.
Halfway to Halloween with Sam Raimi
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" marks the return of Sam Raimi, director of the original "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, to the realm of superhero films, a genre he helped define. Yet before he ever made "Spider-Man" or even "Darkman," Raimi was a horror-comedy pioneer. On Saturday, May 21, the New Beverly is also showing his 1987 film "Evil Dead II" as one of its midnight movies for the month. On Friday, May 27, the theater will screen its follow-up, "Army of Darkness," as a matinee.
As part of its Saturday family matinees, the New Beverly is also screening some classics like the 1931 version of "Dracula" and "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein," which mark the only two instances that Bela Lugosi officially played Dracula for Universal Pictures. In addition to those films, it's getting in on the Year of the Vampire by screening "From Dusk Till Dawn," which Tarantino wrote and co-starred in.
Over and above that, the theater is showing some great movies that are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, including David Fincher's "Zodiac," Paul Thomas Anderson's "There Will be Blood," the Coen Brothers' "No Country for Old Men," and Andrew Dominik's "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford." That's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the New Bev is offering in May.
If you don't live near L.A., you can always program your own movie marathon at home with some of these titles. But for anyone who can make it to the theater, seeing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 35mm or any of these other movies on the big screen is certainly a can't-miss opportunity.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is playing at the New Bev on Friday, May 5, 2022, and Saturday, May, 6, 2022.