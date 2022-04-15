Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Being Shown In 35mm At Quentin Tarantino's LA Theater

It truly is a multiverse of madness when you have Doctor Strange invading the New Beverly Cinema. The historic Los Angeles theater, owned by writer-director Quentin Tarantino, has carved out a reputation as one of the last bastions for 35mm. It's a place where true film, as opposed to the modern proliferation of digitally shot movies, lives on in the light of projection booths. As such, it's not a place where you usually see many Marvel Studios films. All that is about to change with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

On Twitter, the New Beverly announced its schedule for next month with the message, "May at the New Bev! Join us for a terror-filled month of classics, favorites, and 15th anniversaries as we celebrate the halfway point to Halloween." On the schedule, sandwiched between "Arsenic and Old Lace" and Tarantino's own "Grindhouse," is a little movie called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

May at the New Bev! Join us for a terror filled month of classics, favorites and 15th anniversaries as we celebrate the halfway point to Halloween. Please RT and let us know what you're most excited to see. pic.twitter.com/QBf7IEJJVQ — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) April 14, 2022

As the schedule shows, the New Bev is getting in on the unofficial "Halfway to Halloween" holiday with a programming slate that leans into horror films. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is screening at the theater on May 5 and 6, 2022.

According to Den of Geek, "Thor" was the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be shot on 35mm. However, that movie came out in 2011 when the post-"Avatar" 3D fad was still going, so if you saw it in the theater, some of the 35mm effect may have been lost as you squinted through your 3D glasses at dark scenes set on the Frost Giant planet. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" presents a unique opportunity to behold a Marvel movie with the naked eye the good old-fashioned way: on 35mm.