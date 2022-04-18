Daily Podcast: The Future Of The Harry Potter Franchise & Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Reaction

On the April 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Scireta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including our reactions to the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer and what the box office for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore" might mean for the franchise.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.