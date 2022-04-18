Daily Podcast: The Future Of The Harry Potter Franchise & Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Reaction
On the April 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Scireta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including our reactions to the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer and what the box office for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore" might mean for the franchise.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
Ryan: The Batman Glides Past $750 Million At The Global Box Office
-
Ryan: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Eyes $40 Million Opening Weekend, A New Series Low
- Ryan: Fantastic Beasts 4 Uncertain As Warner Bros. Navigates J.K. Rowling, Ezra Miller Controversies
-
Will Warner Bros make more Fantastic Beast movies?
-
Is Harry Potter dead as a film/TV franchise?
-
What would the pivot be?
-
- Reaction: Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer: Natalie Portman's The Thor Now, Dog
-
Thor: Love And Thunder Official Synopsis Promises Love, Thunder, And A Serial Killer Of Gods
-
-
Why transformation
-
Sweet Child of Mine
-
Skeleton
-
Thor as a Guardian
-
Thor and Korg
-
Space goats
-
Olympus, the home of Zeus?
-
Blue-haired woman?
-
Valkyrie
-
Jane Foster returns ... as The Mighty Thor!
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.