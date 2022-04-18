Thor: Love And Thunder Official Synopsis Promises Love, Thunder, And A Serial Killer Of Gods
So, Marvel just dropped the first trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder," and it looks like a fun, mind-boggling cosmic adventure, bringing together a slew of characters while introducing new ones. After the heartbreaking (and traumatic) events that went down in "Avengers: Endgame," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is on a journey to find himself again, and the teaser hints at a lot that prompts heavy speculation.
We see a glimpse of Russell Crowe as Zeus, god of the heavens, sky, and yes, thunder, in the comics (as well as ancient Greek/Roman mythology), along with familiar faces such as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) giving a rousing speech to Thor about looking into the eyes of those he loves. However, what the trailer does not quite reveal are the threats that lie beneath the seemingly utopian vibe of the trailer, which are teased in the official synopsis of the upcoming Marvel installment (via Comic Book):
"The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."
There's a lot going on, obviously, ensuring that "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be a wild, eventful ride.
The advent of a powerful galactic threat
Bale's Gorr the God Butcher is a supervillain in the comics, who first made his appearance in "Thor: God of Thunder #1." Gorr possesses the "All-Black the Necrosword," which is a weapon "first drawn from the stone of the endless night." The blade is immensely powerful, as it has the ability to slay actual gods, including Asgardians, while Gorr himself is virtually immortal. As the synopsis hints at the fact that Gorr is seeking the extinction of the gods, he will most likely emerge as Thor's greatest threat yet, forcing Thor to give up his sweet retirement life and plunge back into action (the poor man simply cannot catch a break).
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is being helmed by Taika Waititi, who will be reprising his role as Korg, the Kronan warrior, who fought during the Battle of Earth and returned to New Asgard, which is currently under Valkyrie's rule. The upcoming film will also be featuring team-ups, which will potentially be leading to exciting missions and adventures, and it will be interesting to see how Thor and his allies fare against Gorr, especially if he has access to a god-killing weapon and is armed with the ambition to annihilate an entire race of divine beings.
We also have Natalie Portman wielding the Mjolnir (as to how she is able to do that, we do not know yet), but Thor sure is baffled by her appearance in shiny new armor, and it remains to be seen how his new dynamic with Jane plays out.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.