Thor: Love And Thunder Official Synopsis Promises Love, Thunder, And A Serial Killer Of Gods

So, Marvel just dropped the first trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder," and it looks like a fun, mind-boggling cosmic adventure, bringing together a slew of characters while introducing new ones. After the heartbreaking (and traumatic) events that went down in "Avengers: Endgame," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is on a journey to find himself again, and the teaser hints at a lot that prompts heavy speculation.

We see a glimpse of Russell Crowe as Zeus, god of the heavens, sky, and yes, thunder, in the comics (as well as ancient Greek/Roman mythology), along with familiar faces such as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) giving a rousing speech to Thor about looking into the eyes of those he loves. However, what the trailer does not quite reveal are the threats that lie beneath the seemingly utopian vibe of the trailer, which are teased in the official synopsis of the upcoming Marvel installment (via Comic Book):

"The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

There's a lot going on, obviously, ensuring that "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be a wild, eventful ride.