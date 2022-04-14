Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Eyes $40 Million Opening Weekend, A New Series Low

As "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" gets ready to make its way to theaters in North America this weekend, things are frankly not looking good for the latest "Harry Potter" spin-off. While movie theaters around the country will surely be more than happy to see whatever moviegoers make it out for the third installment in the series, Warner Bros. may have some tough decisions to make come Monday morning.

According to Variety, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" (which carries a steep $200 million budget) is currently eyeing a debut of "at least" $40 million this weekend. Even if it makes quite a bit more than that, this is not at all in line with expectations for this franchise. Anything shy of the $62.1 million opening weekend posted by 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will be a new low for a "Harry Potter" movie. And $40 million, or anything near it, would represent a rapid and steep decline.

It's worth noting that the third entry in the "Fantastic Beasts" series already got off to a slow start internationally, taking in $58 million from 22 international markets. What's more, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is looking at a possible $40 million second weekend. So, if "Dumbledore" stumbles and the video game sequel overperforms again, we could have a gigantic upset with "Sonic 2" taking the top spot. That seems a bit unlikely but the fact that we're even talking about it is bad enough.