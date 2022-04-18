Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Trailer: Nedry's Barbasol Can Returns

There have been countless kid-friendly cartoon spin-offs of blockbuster movies that are anything but, from "RoboCop" and "Rambo," to "Starship Troopers" and "The Toxic Avenger," but few are as good as "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." Though this animated show is still aimed at general audiences, it is an all-around great piece of television, with moments of chilling tension, plenty of dino-carnage, and also some surprising amount of emotionally mature content and themes like PTSD.

The show takes place in the days leading to the events of the first "Jurassic World" and follows a group of teens at a summer camp on Isla Nublar who get trapped on the island when the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc. From there, "Camp Cretaceous" constantly connects to the events of the live-action movies, with the kids accidentally kicking off the opening scene of "Fallen Kingdom" when they encounter a group of mercenaries, and with the series bringing back old favorites from the Spinosaurus, to the site of the original park.

Sadly, all things must come to an end, and these children have to eventually go home. Netflix announced that the upcoming season 5 of "Camp Cretaceous" will also be the last. Thankfully, the announcement also comes with a first trailer for the new season that brings back none other than the Barbasol can from the very first "Jurassic Park."