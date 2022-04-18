Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Trailer: Nedry's Barbasol Can Returns
There have been countless kid-friendly cartoon spin-offs of blockbuster movies that are anything but, from "RoboCop" and "Rambo," to "Starship Troopers" and "The Toxic Avenger," but few are as good as "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." Though this animated show is still aimed at general audiences, it is an all-around great piece of television, with moments of chilling tension, plenty of dino-carnage, and also some surprising amount of emotionally mature content and themes like PTSD.
The show takes place in the days leading to the events of the first "Jurassic World" and follows a group of teens at a summer camp on Isla Nublar who get trapped on the island when the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc. From there, "Camp Cretaceous" constantly connects to the events of the live-action movies, with the kids accidentally kicking off the opening scene of "Fallen Kingdom" when they encounter a group of mercenaries, and with the series bringing back old favorites from the Spinosaurus, to the site of the original park.
Sadly, all things must come to an end, and these children have to eventually go home. Netflix announced that the upcoming season 5 of "Camp Cretaceous" will also be the last. Thankfully, the announcement also comes with a first trailer for the new season that brings back none other than the Barbasol can from the very first "Jurassic Park."
A big connection
The can, of course, was given to Dennis Nedry by Lewis Dodgson in the first movie to commit a bit of corporate espionage and steal dinosaur embryos from the park and give them to John Hammond and InGen's biggest competitor, Biosyn.
Though Dodgson never got the can since Nedry died a gruesome death, it seems this subplot is coming back big time. For one thing, Dodgson is set to return to the franchise in "Jurassic World: Dominion," and now the can is seen in the new trailer. Thickening the plot is that "Camp Cretaceous" adds a third genetics company named Mantah Corp., which has served as the big bad of the show. Last season we discovered that the father of one of the teenage protagonists is actually the head of Mantah Corp., and his company has been testing dinosaurs on a new island and even making them fight each other in cruel ways.
With "Dominion" set to close the book on this new trilogy, but not necessarily the larger franchise, it's time "Camp Cretaceous" is brought into the conversation around contributions to the "Jurassic" franchise at large. More than just replicating the formula of the original movie over and over, the show takes the essence of the franchise, its techno-horror roots, and sense of animal conservation and presents a brand new yet familiar story.
"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" season 5 hits Netflix on July 21, 2022.
"From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is set against a global backdrop of diverse locations, with a sprawling story grounded in believable science and populated by distinctive dinosaurs, heroic humans, and cunning villains at both ends of the evolutionary spectrum."