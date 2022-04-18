NBA All-Star Steph Curry Says NOPE In Tie-In Promo For Jordan Peele's Next Thriller

In the promo, we see Curry pass a green-costumed horse as he enters a barn with a basketball court in it, where he twirls the ball effortlessly on his finger, does some dribbling, and gets ready to shoot some hoops. As soon as he takes his first shot, though, the lights go out and the music on the record player turns discordant, winding to an abrupt stop, just as it did for Keke Palmer in the first official trailer for "Nope."

Worst of all, Curry misses his shot! The barn has some of those colored pennants like we saw in the first poster for "Nope." Outside, there's something (extraterrestrial?) in the sky overhead, swirling the dust on the ground in strange ways. Curry takes one look at it, turns around, throws up his hoodie, and says, "Nope!"

And that's all she wrote. "Nope" marks Peele's third directorial effort after "Get Out" and "Us." It's billed as an "expansive horror epic" and a "new pop nightmare" that will reimagine the summer movie.

With "Get Out," Peele became the first Black screenwriter to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and "Nope" reteams him with his star from that movie, Daniel Kaluuya, who won his own Best Actor Oscar last year for "Judas and the Black Messiah." Joining them for "Nope" are the aforementioned Keke Palmer ("Hustlers") and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun ("Minari"). Kaluuya and Palmer's characters have a ranch where they're "the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood," and the official synopsis from Universal Pictures describes them as "residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery."

Though you won't see Steph Curry in "Nope," you will see Michael Wincott. "Nope" is written, directed, and co-produced by Peele through his Monkeypaw Productions label, and the movie is in theaters on July 22, 2022.