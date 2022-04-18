The Morning Watch: Moonfall VFX Breakdown, Making Of Modern Star Trek Action Figures & More

In this edition, see the behind-the-scenes visual effects magic used to create some of the wildest scenes in the sci-fi action spectacle "Moonfall." Plus, some of the team from toymakers Exo-6 drop by "Adam Savage's Tested" to show everyone how modern "Star Trek" action figures are made. And finally, "24" actor Kiefer Sutherland breaks down some of the most famous movie and TV roles from his extensive career.