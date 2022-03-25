Patrick Stewart Was Very Picky About His Star Trek: First Contact Role

Of all the feature films based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: First Contact" is my favorite (it even takes the top spot as my favorite "Trek" film). "First Contact" focuses on the trauma Captain Jean-Luc Picard suffered when he was assimilated into the Borg, and how the Enterprise's quest to stop the Borg from rewriting history unveils a deep-seated rage within the normally calm Picard. Not only does this film feature what may be Patrick Stewart's finest performance as Picard, but it follows in the footsteps of the most revered "Trek" film, "The Wrath of Khan" — and flips the dynamic. And a large part of that has to do with Stewart requesting a major change to the original script.

Last year, "First Contact" screenwriter Ron Moore conducted a pair of interviews with SyFy Wire and the Hollywood Reporter, respectively. During both interviews, Moore revealed that the original script featured two characters in very different roles, and that he and co-writer Brannon Braga decided to shift those roles due to Stewart's request.