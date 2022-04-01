The Contractor Actor Kiefer Sutherland On Shooting A Thriller With A Realistic Edge [Interview]

You brought up something that I found really interesting about the film. It has such a modern, critical take on the state of contracting that's very nuanced. Can you talk a little about the director's approach to these issues in the film?

Well, one of the things directed was just to keep everything lean and very realistic. So "24," for instance, a thriller that I was a part of for nine years, we took a very different approach. We wanted big and glossy. So it's kind of the difference between "48 Hours" and "Beverly Hills Cop," right? Where "24" was certainly meant as a fantastical idea, this is meant as a very real observation on something. And so it's going to have the tone of "The French Connection," it's going to have a realistic tone that I think really separated it and allowed you to kind of absorb the information in a very realistic way. It's a very Scandinavian, kind of Northern European filmmaking style, you know. My experience with Lars von Trier's "Melancholia," I can certainly see shades of that, where I just saw this kind of minimalist attitude, let the script and the people do the work. I appreciate that a lot.

It really does contribute towards the realistic feeling of it, which is welcome.

[Spoilers for "The Contractor" ahead.]

Tell me about your final scene with Chris. What went into that scene and what was that process like?

What was really interesting is it's one of the things that I've done a lot of, right? I've shot a lot of people, and I've been shot a lot over the course of my career. One moment that I thought was really cool was [where] I've been shot in the arm. I thought, "How sad is it going to be that this former Special Forces soldier is so wounded now [that] he can't even pick up his gun, but that he tries, and the gun goes off and shoots the floor and actually knocks him down?" It's such a feeble move, right? They were like, "Oh, that's cool, try it!"

[... I appreciated] their openness to trying something like that, and it ended up looking really sad and pathetic. So again, you know, I have found in my career that when you're working with people who are incredibly confident about what they do, they're open to trying stuff and they're open to letting you try something. Certainly I'm far down the ladder rung on this movie, so to be allowed to be having these opportunities I was grateful for, that speaks to Tarik as a director, and Chris's interest in how to try and make a scene better. And I only got to shoot Ben from a distance, but Chris and I got up close and personal and I just thought he was fantastic.

"The Contractor" is in theaters now.