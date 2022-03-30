The Contractor Director Tarik Saleh On The Messy World Of Military Contractors [Interview]

I thought the performances in "The Contractor" were great, with some really well-executed action sequences. In some ways this is a departure from your work so far. What attracted you to this particular project?

Both yes and no. In a way, it sort of came together because I've always liked genre films. In Europe, it's almost blasphemy to talk about genre, but "The Nile Hilton Incident" is a film noir and "Metropia" is a sort of weird sci-fi movie, and "Tommy," the film I made before that, is a gangster film. Before that, I was doing documentaries that were all sort of dealing with this shady world of contracting, unconventional warfare.

My first documentary, "Sacrificio: Who Betrayed Che Guevara?" was about the people that killed Che Guevara, basically, and a lot of them were in the gray area of unconventional warfare. I mean, it was CIA operatives that didn't have American passports and things like that. And then "Gitmo," my Guantanamo documentary, also dealt with contracting. So when I read the script, right away I felt that whoever wrote the script knew what he was writing about. He had it down pretty close to reality.

Also, one great thing with the script was how well written the character was. I felt that the character was very well written and I liked the character right away. Because I read the script before I knew that Pine was attached to it, and I saw the character right in front of me. When [producer] Basil [Iwanyk] at Thunder Road told me that it was Chris Pine that was attached to it and he asked me, "Are you a fan?" I said, "Absolutely. I think Chris Pine is an amazing actor." I liked him already from the first "Star Trek" film. I remember thinking, "Who is this guy? He's great!"

But I didn't see him in front of me when I read the script, which I think was helpful because, for me, when I met with Pine the first time and we talked about the film, it was important to talk about the character, and I think both Pine and I were aware that, even though we found similarities and things that we could connect to with the character, there are also big differences. It's very important to know those differences, to understand how we differ from him. I think one major difference is that neither me or Chris Pine have ever killed someone, and this man is an expert in that. He's been trained to do that very efficiently, and when he's finding himself out of work, there are a lot of people that are willing to pay a lot of money for that service.