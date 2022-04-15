A Batgirl Sequel Is Already Being Talked About

At this point, we still know rather little about the upcoming "Batgirl" live-action movie, except it is going to premiere on HBO Max and features a pretty impressive cast and crew. "In the Heights" standout performer Leslie Grace will down the cowl as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, played by J.K. Simmons, who will finally return to the DC universe with another incredible mustache.

The most exciting casting in "Batgirl" is arguably Brendan Fraser in a villainous role, bringing one of the biggest '90s stars to the world of superheroes. Then, there's the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, one of the few instances where the word "iconic" is actually appropriate to describe his portrayal of the Caped Crusader. That the film sports a script from "Birds of Prey" screenwriter Christina Hodson and will be directed by "Bad Boys For Life" helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah is just icing on the bat-cake.

The "Batgirl" movie has barely wrapped filming, but in the Hollywood franchise machine, it's never too early to talk sequel plans, especially if it's a sequel to a superhero movie.