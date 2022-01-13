Batgirl Movie Adds Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, And Ethan Kai To The Cast

"Bad Boys for Life" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are calling the shots on "Batgirl" from a script by Christina Hodson, making this the second superhero project the duo have worked on after their efforts behind the camera on Disney+'s incoming "Ms. Marvel" series. Hodson's no stranger to the world of costumed crime-fighters either, having previously written the DCEU's "Birds of Prey" film and the as-yet-unreleased "The Flash."

The downside to having "The Batman" and all these other upcoming Bat-Family movies take place in different universes is that it means we won't get to see Grace and Pattinson's superheroes share the screen or, since we're just throwing out ideas for fun, a reality-crossing Batman team-up film where Keaton, Affleck, and Pattinson join forces in the style of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (I'm picturing something like "Only Murders in the Building," with Battinson as the Selena Gomez to Batfleck and Beaton's Steve Martin and Martin Short.) But at the same time, that does free up these movies to do their own thing without having to worry too much about story continuity or maintaining a consistent visual style. And so far, that approach has worked much better for DC than its attempts to emulate the MCU model, so there's no reason to change course now.

"Batgirl" will debut as an HBO Max exclusive on an as-yet-unannounced date.