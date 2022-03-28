Superhero Bits: The Batgirl Movie Wraps Filming This Week, Hulk And Thor Prepare For An Epic Brawl & More

Scott Snyder became one of the all-time most beloved writers in the history of "Batman" comics several years back with his run on the character in the pages of DC Comics — particularly his arc that introduced us to The Court of Owls. Now, the writer has weighed in on what villains should appear in "The Batman" sequel, which is all but confirmed at this point. Snyder, for his part, wants to see them use a villain we haven't seen before. Speaking in his recent newsletter, Snyder said the following:

"I hope they use a villain that they haven't used yet. I hope they use Clayface, for example. I think Clayface could be redone in a really exciting way, especially in these times with all kinds of science-based stuff and also the idea of identity, all of it. I think he could be great. Of course, I'm partial to them using the Court of Owls. I've been amazed by the clips of the cast and crew talking about the Court of Owls so much."

Indeed, there has been much talk of the Court of Owls, not to mention Joker, for obvious reasons, but Snyder did the classy thing and mentioned Clayface first before discussing his own creation. We'll see what Matt Reeves has in mind as things evolve over the coming months.