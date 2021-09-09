Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Game Trailer: We Are Groot- Er, Marvel's Latest Next-Gen Game

Today's PlayStation Showcase did not disappoint. Particularly for Marvel fans. We got a surprise announcement for a "Wolverine" game. Venom is going to be in "Marvel's Spider-Man 2." And, oh yes, we got a new look at the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy" game from the folks at Eidos-Montréal.

The game had been announced at E3 earlier this summer with a surprise trailer. This new footage is billed as a gameplay trailer, giving us a sense for the feel of the game. The footage sees Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot at the Universal Church of Truth. They observe a cult-like ritual and Grand Unifier Raker drops quite the bombshell on them. Particularly that the Matriarch wishes to share with them a truth, one that can supposedly end all grief and suffering. The stakes are high. Oh, and Cosmo the Russian space dog shows up.