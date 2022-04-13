Ted Lasso Season 3 Recruits For All Mankind Actress Jodi Balfour
Sneaks and peaks of the third season of "Ted Lasso" have been rolling in and they're making me wish it was available to watch right now. Like immediately. Like I would prefer to stop writing this story and start watching TV. Unfortunately for me, my wants and wishes aren't automatically converted into reality, but still, the media train is picking up, which means it shouldn't be too long before we're all back on Richmond's pitch, eating cookies and seeking multiple different kinds of revenge.
The latest news to break about the upcoming season comes in the form of a brand new cast member. Jodi Balfour, who was most recently a part of the Apple TV+ show "All for Mankind," is keeping it in the family and joining the cast of "Ted Lasso," which is arguably the most popular Apple TV+ series. Balfour will be playing Jack, who Deadline describes as "a charming venture capitalist," which is a weird combination of words, but also sounds kind of right for "Ted Lasso," especially since season 2 delved a little deeper into the finances of AFC Richmond.
The VC coming to AFC
Besides her role in the sci-fi series "All for Mankind," Balfour has also appeared as Jackie Kennedy in "The Crown" and won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress for her role in the TV show "Bomb Girls." Balfour will, of course, be joining the cast we all know and love, which includes (obviously) Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed, among others.
It's unclear as to how large of a role Balfour will play in season 3, or in what capacity she'll be entering into the team's lives. Will she be meddling with the team's ownership? Is she a weird rich person? Is her career utterly unimportant to the plotline? Will we get a "Girls" style jab about how no one really knows what a venture capitalist is? ("Girls" was a lot, but the line "What is a venture capitalist? It sounds like some sort of explorer but that can't be the case," is still funny.) Does she have anything to do with that twist? (You know the one, the big one.) We don't know now, but we will eventually.
On top of all of that, there's still no word on when the third season of "Ted Lasso" will grace all of our stolen Apple TV+ accounts, but hopefully, it's sooner rather than later.