Ted Lasso Season 3 Recruits For All Mankind Actress Jodi Balfour

Besides her role in the sci-fi series "All for Mankind," Balfour has also appeared as Jackie Kennedy in "The Crown" and won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress for her role in the TV show "Bomb Girls." Balfour will, of course, be joining the cast we all know and love, which includes (obviously) Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed, among others.

It's unclear as to how large of a role Balfour will play in season 3, or in what capacity she'll be entering into the team's lives. Will she be meddling with the team's ownership? Is she a weird rich person? Is her career utterly unimportant to the plotline? Will we get a "Girls" style jab about how no one really knows what a venture capitalist is? ("Girls" was a lot, but the line "What is a venture capitalist? It sounds like some sort of explorer but that can't be the case," is still funny.) Does she have anything to do with that twist? (You know the one, the big one.) We don't know now, but we will eventually.

On top of all of that, there's still no word on when the third season of "Ted Lasso" will grace all of our stolen Apple TV+ accounts, but hopefully, it's sooner rather than later.