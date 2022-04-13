Kristen Stewart To Star In Bodybuilding Romance Love Lies Bleeding For Saint Maud Director Rose Glass
You know what? I'm totally here for movie productions, new casting announcements, and industry news in general sounding like the absolute zaniest mad libs you've ever heard. IMDb TV rebranding itself into something called "Freevee"? Sure, why not? Basically anything having to do with Daniels' "Everything Everywhere All At Once"? Yup, nothing's phasing me at this point! Will Ferrell joining Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie? Okay, hang on, I might have to draw my limit right there.
Although we've heard much weirder (and strangely compelling!) premises in our time, I think it's important to stop sometimes and really appreciate how lucky we are to live at a time when we can see a story like immensely talented movie star Kristen Stewart joining the director behind the 2019 British horror flick "Saint Maud," Rose Glass, for a romantic thriller set in the world of competitive bodybuilding. Yeah, bet you didn't wake up expecting to see those combination of words in an article. Dear reader, neither did I.
The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which states that the exciting collaboration between one of the most in-demand actors on the planet right now (fresh off her Best Actress Oscar nomination for portraying Princess Diana in "Spencer") and one of the more fascinating rising directors in the business will take place with a movie titled "Love Lies Bleeding." Indie studio A24 will be throwing its financing, marketing, and distribution might behind the production, along with the UK's Film4. In addition to directing, Glass will also co-write the script along with Weronika Tofilska, who most recently directed episodes of "His Dark Materials" and "The Irregulars."
Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass team up for Love Lies Bleeding
According to THR, "Love Lies Bleeding" is rather vaguely described as being "centered on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding" and as "a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American dream." Stewart, as it turns out, will play the co-lead of the film as a character only known as the "protective lover of a female bodybuilder." The lead role of that aforementioned female bodybuilder has not yet been filled, though the report does mention that Glass and the rest of the creative team are intending to cast with an eye on authenticity as the casting process remains ongoing.
Rose Glass, of course, burst onto the scene in dramatic fashion with "Saint Maud," which told the story of a devout nurse (played by Morfydd Clark) and her increasingly involved relationship with a patient (Jennifer Ehle). The film received widespread critical acclaim and immediately established Glass as a director to watch. Should "Love Lies Bleeding" follow a similar creative sensibility (which Stewart's interest and casting alone certainly implies), expect her follow-up film to be an unmissable must-watch. No pressure, though!
Stewart, meanwhile, is coming off what should've been a Best Actress-winning performance (why yes, I'm still upset!). She'll next be seen in David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future," she has a small role in Oliver Assayas' "Irma Vep" television adaptation, and she's also getting ready to make her directing debut with "The Chronology of Water."
Keep an eye on this space for more details on this project as they come in.