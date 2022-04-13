Kristen Stewart To Star In Bodybuilding Romance Love Lies Bleeding For Saint Maud Director Rose Glass

You know what? I'm totally here for movie productions, new casting announcements, and industry news in general sounding like the absolute zaniest mad libs you've ever heard. IMDb TV rebranding itself into something called "Freevee"? Sure, why not? Basically anything having to do with Daniels' "Everything Everywhere All At Once"? Yup, nothing's phasing me at this point! Will Ferrell joining Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie? Okay, hang on, I might have to draw my limit right there.

Although we've heard much weirder (and strangely compelling!) premises in our time, I think it's important to stop sometimes and really appreciate how lucky we are to live at a time when we can see a story like immensely talented movie star Kristen Stewart joining the director behind the 2019 British horror flick "Saint Maud," Rose Glass, for a romantic thriller set in the world of competitive bodybuilding. Yeah, bet you didn't wake up expecting to see those combination of words in an article. Dear reader, neither did I.

The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which states that the exciting collaboration between one of the most in-demand actors on the planet right now (fresh off her Best Actress Oscar nomination for portraying Princess Diana in "Spencer") and one of the more fascinating rising directors in the business will take place with a movie titled "Love Lies Bleeding." Indie studio A24 will be throwing its financing, marketing, and distribution might behind the production, along with the UK's Film4. In addition to directing, Glass will also co-write the script along with Weronika Tofilska, who most recently directed episodes of "His Dark Materials" and "The Irregulars."