Kristen Stewart Nabs Small Part In Olivier Assayas' Irma Vep Series For HBO

Olivier Assayas directed Kristen Stewart in two of her best performances – personal assistant Val in "Clouds of Sils Maria," and personal shopper/ghost hunter Maureen in "Personal Shopper" – so the prospect of director and actress working together again is exciting. A new profile on Stewart in The New Yorker has revealed that she'll have "a small part" in the upcoming TV adaptation of "Irma Vep." And that's really all the info we have! Will it be a cameo? Will Stewart be playing a character or a fictionalized version of herself? Who knows! We'll see!

The TV adaptation is being written and directed by Assayas, who also helmed the film of the same name in 1996. This new take stars Alicia Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael, Fala Chen, Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, and Tom Sturridge, and has the following synopsis:

Irma Vep will revolve around Mira (Vikander) an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as "Irma Vep" in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.