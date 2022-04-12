Superhero Bits: Marvel's Efforts To Curb Doctor Strange 2 Spoilers, The Flash Movie Tie-In Comic Canceled & More

A great many Marvel fans are going to get their wish as Adam Warlock is finally going to enter the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" next year, with Will Poulter (seen above in "Black Mirror") playing the part. But the actor had a brutal time getting in superhero shape. Speaking with The Independent, the "We're the Millers" star explained that a very strict and specific regime was needed for him to transform his physique:

"It's been a lot of gym work and a very, very specific diet. It means not particularly civilized at times. Quantities of food you wouldn't necessarily want to ingest. And other times not enough food. I've gone through a series of different diets over the last few months. Now I'm in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I'm not eating copious amounts of food to bulk, and I'm not cutting. I'm just maintaining my weight. I've gone through periods of looking at food and feeling like I can't face it, and then you blink and the next minute you're ready to eat furniture because you're so hungry."

Poulter also added, "The whole social side of your life has to take a back seat," and he even skipped out on going to dinner with friends just to stay on track. One can only hope all of that hard work pays off for Poulter and audiences next year.