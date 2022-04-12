Superhero Bits: Marvel's Efforts To Curb Doctor Strange 2 Spoilers, The Flash Movie Tie-In Comic Canceled & More
Young Justice: Phantoms gets a new poster for arc 5
HBO Max has split up "Young Justice: Phantoms" into various arcs, and the fifth arc is coming very soon. In the meantime, some brand new artwork for the upcoming episodes has been revealed, teasing a little bit of what we can expect from DC's young heroes (and villains) when they return later this week. Be sure to check out the new episodes this Thursday when they drop on the streaming service.
Morbius has a cure
For better or worse, we've reached the point in the "Morbius" marketing phase where Sony is just going to throw everything at the wall. To that end, we now have another brief new clip from the film that sees Jared Leto's Michael Morbius confronting Matt Smith's Milo after inventing a serum that will help cure them of the disease they both have, yet it comes with the unintended consequence of turning you into a vampire of sorts. Despite this, Milo is pretty angry that his friend doesn't want to give him the serum to save his life. Amazingly, the one thing the studio isn't doing yet is showing us Milo in vampire form, for reasons I don't understand. Maybe two vampires would help at the box office. But probably not.
Karen Gillan has a kind of hilarious regret about Avengers: Endgame
By just about every measure imaginable for a blockbuster film, "Avengers: Endgame" was a huge success. Be that as it may, Karen Gillan, who reprised her role as Nebula in the movie, now has a funny regret connected to her time on "Doctor Who."
Honestly the fact I didnâ€™t think of that while filming the scene haunts me 🤣 https://t.co/VwdTOU0Ggp
— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) April 9, 2022
Now that someone has pointed out to her that bringing up "Doctor Who" during the whole time travel discussion earlier on in the movie would have made sense, it is now something she has been forced to consider. Granted, this is certainly not a real regret that is going to eat away at her or anything, it's just good fun.
Disney+ removed the post-credits scene from The Defenders
When rewatching Defenders on @disneyplus, I’ve just realized that Disney removed this brilliant after-credits scene/teaser trailer for The Punisher. #Marvel #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus #MCU #Punisher https://t.co/P0bbwYh7II— Ian C. (@ian_c1701) April 11, 2022
The assembly of superheroes known as The Defenders made their way to Disney+ recently. However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing up to this point, with some tributes to the late Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey removed from "Luke Cage" and "The Punisher," for example. Now, as indicated by the above tweet, a post-credits scene from "The Defenders" that helped to tee up the ball for "The Punisher" has also been removed for reasons that currently remain mysterious. This seems to be one of several issues with the Marvel Netflix shows, and there is no telling how much more of it will take place before Disney just leaves it all be.
Will Poulter suffered to get in shape for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
A great many Marvel fans are going to get their wish as Adam Warlock is finally going to enter the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" next year, with Will Poulter (seen above in "Black Mirror") playing the part. But the actor had a brutal time getting in superhero shape. Speaking with The Independent, the "We're the Millers" star explained that a very strict and specific regime was needed for him to transform his physique:
"It's been a lot of gym work and a very, very specific diet. It means not particularly civilized at times. Quantities of food you wouldn't necessarily want to ingest. And other times not enough food. I've gone through a series of different diets over the last few months. Now I'm in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I'm not eating copious amounts of food to bulk, and I'm not cutting. I'm just maintaining my weight. I've gone through periods of looking at food and feeling like I can't face it, and then you blink and the next minute you're ready to eat furniture because you're so hungry."
Poulter also added, "The whole social side of your life has to take a back seat," and he even skipped out on going to dinner with friends just to stay on track. One can only hope all of that hard work pays off for Poulter and audiences next year.
Spider-Man villains identified in the sky in the No Way Home finale
The folks at IGN have taken a closer look at the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In particular, they examined some of the many villains that were teased when the multiverse was ripping open during the movie's climax, with many characters connected to Spidey from the pages of Marvel Comics glimpsed in shadowy form. The above video identifies seven of the characters that were teased in that sequence, and for those who are looking to play connect the dots, this video is a great help in that department.
DC cancels The Flash movie prequel comic
As reported by Bleeding Cool, DC Comics has canceled "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive," a prequel comic book series that was intended to bridge the events of "Justice League" and next year's "The Flash" movie. What is perhaps most remarkable is that the book from Kenny Porter and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz was scheduled to hit stands in just two weeks. The cancelation does not seem to be linked to the movie's delay to summer 2023. Rather, it may have more to do with the ongoing issues surrounding star Ezra Miller, who was recently arrested for disorderly conduct, serving as the latest in a string of public incidences the actor has been involved in. Warner Bros. even reportedly held a meeting to discuss the situation, though the studio has refuted those reports. It's messy, and this adds yet another wrinkle to the whole thing, especially since the outlet notes that DC may have even already printed the book, making the cancelation a bit costly.
Disney is trying hard to hold Doctor Strange 2 spoilers back
NEW: Disney will be giving #DoctorStrange the STAR WARS and ENDGAME treatment. No one sees the full film until 5/2. Reactions will follow the premiere. Reviews to drop the next morning. This is due to spoilers & keeping the surprises hidden till as close to release as possible pic.twitter.com/i1EETLiVhb— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 11, 2022
Nobody is going to be seeing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" until mere days before it is set to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022. Social media reactions will not be allowed until after the premiere and full reviews will not be published until the following day. This will give only a couple of days between when critics see the film versus when general audiences do, with the idea being that this can help limit spoilers. Whether or not that actually works out remains to be seen, but Disney is certainly putting in the effort here.
Watch the Avengers Assemble: The Eye of Agamotto for free
Lastly, the folks at the Marvel HQ have uploaded the two-part "Avengers Assemble" story arc titled "The Eye of Agamotto" for free. While the animated series isn't tied to the MCU, this particular story arc does feel made for the moment as it heavily centers on Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo, as well as the magical artifact noted in the show's title that has been a big part of the movies up to this point. This may well help scratch the itch for fans who are feeling particularly eager to see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" next month. Those who are interested can check out both episodes by clicking here.