Young Justice Showrunners On A More Focused Season 4, Queer Representation & The Chances Of A Crisis Event [Interview]

Why was now the time to split the season into separate story arcs?

Vietti: One of the main reasons was that we want to keep things fresh. We also wanted the ability to dive deeper into individual stories of our core characters that we kind of have grown up with from season 1. We also had a number of production considerations as well, just in the name of producing a show and being conscious of budget. It was also very helpful for us to sort of stay in one location, following one character's story, without branching out into multiple locations, over many cities and many planets. That can be very expensive, very quick in terms of designing. And so, in addition to the focus on the character, it also focused our art, focused our budget so that we could tell the best stories possible in small arcs.

Weisman: It's 10 years later from the first season, and we wanted to bring it back to those first season characters and see where they are 10 years on. When it came to choosing the order of the arcs and the characters to focus on, that had more to do with the arc of the overall season story, but also trying to keep each arc really distinct from each other. So we went from exploring this planet, Mars, to something that was more down-to-earth with Tigress in the second arc. So we tried to keep changing things up throughout, but in terms of why we chose these specific characters, it had a lot to do with getting back to them from season one and sort of saying, "Okay, it's been 10 years. When you first met Dick Grayson, he was 13. Now he's 23, 24. And let's see how he's changed."

This season has also been dealing with serious subjects like grief, and the different ways it can manifest, why was that important to explore now?

Vietti: Well, I think that's something that from day one Greg and I really wanted to weave into the narrative. We set out to make a show about superheroes and teenagers in the most realistic way possible within an animated series and within such a fantastic universe like the DC Universe. And so, we wanted to find textures within our stories that really spoke to our audience in the most realistic way possible, and one of those textures is grief. There's many, many different ways to sell reality, but something I think all of us can relate to are the trials that life puts us through, how we deal with those psychologically with our friends, with our family, the ups and downs, the highs and lows.

All of that of course makes excellent story material, but then of course we wanted to play all of that out over a longer frame of time throughout our seasons. We never wanted to have stories that presented problems that were over within 30 minutes and forgotten by the next episode. That's not how life works. So we put a lot of time into thinking about, well, how does life work, and how can we incorporate that into the stories of these characters in a meaningful way?

And so that is really, I think, a driving goal for us. And of course we had many partners that we consulted with in terms of making sure that we were presenting a lot of these issues properly, best practices, and in some cases, worst practices for dealing with matters such as grief and other things so that we could sort of show both sides, what works, what doesn't, so that people, again, will be able to relate to what's happening within these fantastic stories.