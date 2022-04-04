Morbius Almost Had A Very Different Vampire Face, But It Was Too 'Hokey' [Exclusive]

Have you seen the newest movie about the new Marvel "legend" that's had tongues wagging and blood, uh, dripping since the debut of "Morbius" this past weekend? Reviews haven't exactly reserved the most glowing praise for the Jared Leto-starring Sony movie about the "living vampire" (whatever that means?), particularly /Film's own Chris Evangelista. He pulls absolutely no punches in his review, surveying the wreckage of this woefully misguided comic book movie and reporting the grim details:

Perhaps the most infuriating thing about "Morbius" is how inert it ultimately is. This movie isn't aggressively bad, or bad in a fun, entertaining way. It's just plain old regular bad. It's bad in the way something uninspired is bad. Something that was constructed without an ounce of love, care, or interest. It's abundantly clear that no one involved here — not Leto, director Daniel Espinosa, nor writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless — has any investment in what they're creating.

So, you know, other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?

But whether you agree with the critics or are taking more of a "For the fans!" approach with this critically panned blockbuster (let's not forget, however, that the movie came in with a shockingly low "C+" CinemaScore among regular audiences, too), the film has certainly left viewers plenty to talk about in the aftermath. Even beyond making sense of the actual movie or the post-credits scenes (which raise a few more questions than answers), there remains so many more questions to ask of those involved with making "Morbius" than there are hours in the day. Luckily, our own Jack Giroux made great use of the time he had recently during an extended conversation with director Daniel Espinosa. The interview touches on several facets of the movie, but one in particular is sure to be of interest to those who perhaps raised an eyebrow or two at the chosen design for Dr. Michael Morbius' blood-sucking alter ego.

As it turns out, at one point there were plans to go with a very different vampire face. Check out the details below!