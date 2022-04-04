Morbius Director Daniel Espinosa Talks Post-Credit Scenes And Tony Scott's The Hunger [Interview]

You're a director who likes practicality, the tangible. How was that transition with "Morbius" for you, where you have to rely a lot more on CG?

It's strange. I like to be in real worlds and that's how I build — even when we did "Life." We built the whole spaceship. So it was different to be in this kind of semi-realistic world, and also like, to be in this genre — that is, when you do these movies, you're doing one thing that is in the canon of a million other movies.

When I make "Life," I only make "Life." It starts, and then when it ends, it's over. "Easy Money," it starts, but then they make three movies. But when I made "Easy Money," I just made one movie. I think it begins and ends with the same thing. And so, to enter this kind of different world with the CGI and with all these ideas, that you make a movie that exists with people that already know a bunch of stuff, what it is you're making, — and you're making like an episode almost — it's different.

Weren't there once rumors that "Life" was some kind of setup for "Venom"? Was that bogus?

Yeah.

So that was never discussed?

No. I was a bit disappointed because for me, when I did the movie "Life," what I really liked about the script was that it had this kind of "Twilight Zone" end. I was always so disappointed when people go, oh, sequel. No, man, the world is horrible and dark and we're stuck in it, that's the notion of the picture.

When you are playing with canon and decisions connect to a broader universe, like those post credits, I imagine there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen when you are having those talks.

Oh yeah. It's a big discussion because it's so legal and there are so many things. And also, when we were making the movie, we also went through the part of Sony not being happy with Marvel. We were also halfway through [making it] and suddenly there was this big fight between them. You have to deal with that. So, you have these super multilayered ideas in this, but you have this on all these movies because they're big movies. That's how it is, I believe.

Was Keaton always the connection? How happy were you filming him?

To have him in front of your camera, being a character that he knows so well, it was so strange. He's also such a lovely human being, he's the sweetest actor I've ever worked with. He was super polite and interested, and for me it was just like, I have no idea why, why Michael Keaton seems so interested in me. I'm just an as*hole, you know?

[Laughs] No. Come on.

No, what that's how it feels. 'Cause you're there, you're like, I'm just a normal guy you met years ago worth jack sh*t. It's nice to meet people that are still interested in the craft, and what they do. I thought that stuff that he did on "Dopesick" was a wonderful performance.

Were those always the post credit scenes? Were others discussed?

No. The way that he arrives had to be changed after Spider-Man, because it showed you how he arrived. So, that was worked on, that Michael Keaton was going to meet Morbius. That was the fundamental idea that they always had.