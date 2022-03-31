Morbius Composer Jon Ekstrand Wanted To Pay Homage To John Carpenter [Interview]

You go really heavy on the drums in this score, especially in "The Investigation Begins." How hard did you want to go on the drums?

Obviously it's a superhero movie and we really wanted a drive in it, and I think it was really a choice that we made early to make it this hybrid score with a lot of percussion and a lot of percussion-driven action cues, and also to blend the orchestra but always to be synth-heavy on the score. Drum like you mean it. Also, I think it's a lot about my composing style. It's really, "Do it like you mean it." Don't shy away from it. Most of the drums, especially on that cue, it's a little bit of homage to the movies that I grew up to see, like the old Carpenter stuff and "Terminator" and so on.

You and Daniel talked a lot about Carpenter, right?

Yeah, we did. I think it was clear when we did this, even on the script stage, when Daniel approached me on doing this, we talked about that. But this sounds like a blend of doing a homage to all the old synth scores that we listened to when we grew up, and a homage to the '90s electronic music that, when we were in our 20s, we really liked to listen to.

John Carpenter, of course. He's the godfather of those kinds of scores. I usually say that you have to do it like you mean it, and I think John Carpenter's scores are so ballsy. I'm not saying they're simple at all, but they're so minimalistic and it's so efficient what they're doing. It was really cool to actually be able to be a little bit in that world and really take inspiration from that.

What else do you appreciate about Carpenter's scores?

It's the different time signatures, and he has his own melodies and scales that he uses and so on. If you look at "Assault on Precinct 13," I would say the balls to almost start every cue with that just sequent noise. I think it's brilliant because it sets a tone. I wouldn't say that it's complex, but it's daring in a way and I think that it's a really, really cool thing.

You have a surprising amount of melancholy in your score.

We didn't want to do the classic generic superhero score, and Morbius isn't that classic superhero guy. Yeah, he is curing himself. He has a blood disease and everything. So there is a certain melancholy because he's going to a certain death, in a way, with his disease. Also, I am from Sweden and I like emotional music, and I think you can bring that in on a movie like this. Because you want to feel something, too, you know? I think that is important, especially in these kinds of movies. I think it's important to feel something for the characters, and it's not just action and full-on speed.

An example is the kid's flashback. That's six minutes of music. How'd you choose to rely more on strings than synth there?

It's strings, of course, and there's a couple of synths, also. The piano is one I have in my studio, and it's in really bad shape, so it's not super finely tuned. It's doubling the piano notes, and I really like that doubling flavor in between those instruments.

And then it's me also doing a little bit of droning on my cello. I can't play cello at all. I actually am not good at playing any instrument. I'm pretty lousy on all instruments, but I play a lot of them, but I'm not really a virtuoso on any instrument. I like doing textures with the cello, and especially for this one, I did some of the effects and tried to find out where these sounds with the cello and the strings. Because, another thing — I'm maybe jumping ahead here a little bit.

No, please go ahead.

But we really wanted to have the orchestra sound like bats a lot of times: bat wings, bat screams. We did a lot of experiments about finding high-pitched sound. We actually pitched sound later on that's supposed to be echo signals, and thinking about bats and how bats communicate and trying to make sounds that had a slight resemblance to that and trying to give the score a little bit of a bat sound feeling over it.

How often were you using bat sounds in the score?

I have a friend that is a sound designer in Sweden. I used to be a sound designer, but he had a lot of nice bat recordings, bats flapping. I got a pretty good library from him. Then we started doing textures of it, synthesizing and putting them through my modular system, pitching them down just to get a texture of the beginning of a cue. It was a fun and experimental stage for this film.

I believe in, when you do stuff like that and you really experiment, it's always — music by mistake can be sometimes fantastic. So something you didn't expect just happened, but it's just, "Oh, my God. I hear this overtone of this bat noise that is just amazing. Let's try to carve that out and make something just out of that." It's a super fun process.