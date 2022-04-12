The Everything Everywhere All At Once Sound Team On Enhancing The Movie's Most Spoilery Moments [Interview]

There's a complexity to these universes and a lot of heightened sounds and elements, but when was simplicity and reality best for the sound?

Twite: We were given great guidance by the Daniels for this. We were able to have conversations with them every step of the way about how something should feel at any given moment. They were great about giving us references to lean on. Again, they gave us a wonderful roadmap in their temp, to understand the feel and the flow that they wanted. So that was a big deal.

Kiser: I think these were the moments where during the initial sequences, we're finding out about the multiverse where you have Wayman, often the side mirror, and we're going back and forth. That was a really important part for Daniels to feel and establish what needs to be grounded in a world of nonsense in the way of, like, "We don't know this to exist in this multiverse, but it has to feel grounded." So these effects need to be grounded, then we can go past there. So it was establishing this as a norm, and then allowing it to go crazy. So that's why the movie's so great about its slow burn on how ridiculous it becomes.

Fehrman: Everything's pulsing up. Everything in the film is growing emotion.

Twite: The word was swell. He's like, "Can we swell in?" Swell in. It is all over the place.

One of our most grounded moments is the rocks in that canyon. That is such a quiet, calming moment, and you feel that environment so much. It wasn't just a flatbed. We had swells, we had chimes. There was a beauty to support this profound conversation that's happening between mother and daughter, without being in the way, but suddenly giving the audience a chance to breathe, but to just really appreciate this moment. I think that scene there's just something very, very beautiful about it.

Julie, how was collaborating with the Daniels on ADR? What were some of your conversations about when it comes to what they needed there?

Diaz: I worked really hard and closely with the Daniels just to get additional things for additional dialogue recordings. I would have the cues that we wanted and they wanted, and then during the sessions, they're constantly evolving. They're like, "Actually, do it this way. Actually, can you sing it this way?" They would have all these great ideas on the fly. And then when I'd sit down with them to edit it in, they were like, "Actually, we don't like the singing here. Let's just go back to the original." They were thinking, "How do we make this bigger so that we can have it?"

Then when it came down to the edit, they would pick and choose. I think some scenes turned out amazing with a lot of these gems we got in the recording. At one point towards the end, we had the K-pop singer. In Stephanie Hsu's recording, we got her to sing and she's great. She's incredible. We have all these backup things to what she was saying. She's like, "Have a nice life." It's in the background.

I still have hours of all these recordings. And just figuring out, "Okay, does this actually serve this scene? And what adds to it? What doesn't?" I thought it was a really cool process to sit with them, and I was very honored.

What were some other major moments that required ADR?

Diaz: There was so much ADR in this movie. A lot of our ADR stuff was the Daniels really being like, "I don't like how this was delivered. Let's just get it again." It wasn't technical and it wasn't super bad recordings or anything like that. It was mostly just, again, how do we elevate these scenes and elevate the emotional story points to make this better? In the recording I did with Michelle, she was in Paris. And this was all during the pandemic. It was all on Zoom and it was 4:00 AM our time. I would do it for her in a heartbeat again. We had maybe 20 lines for her. These actors, and especially even James Hong, they're used to coming and redubbing the entire movie.

Kiser: And Shaw Brothers right there.

Diaz: Exactly, yeah. We knocked out the 20 and it was a lot of breath takes and a couple rereads of certain things. She's like, "So this is it? You don't need anything else?" I was like, "No. This is great." So she was just like, "All right, great." And then she was talking to Daniel Kwan and was like, "Let me see your kid." She wanted to see his baby.

Even James Hong, who is a legendary voice actor, came in and we just mostly needed grunts and struggle passes for when he is fighting. He was just like, "Well, I can do all these things for you." I have a minute of a burp track from him. Because he was like, "I'm just going to do this for you." And we're like, "We don't even need this, but thank you."

It was so cool to just work with all these legends and see even their take. Also, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, having these three languages. I didn't know a lot of what any of them were saying, especially when I had a Mandarin, Cantonese, and English group come in. That was an experience in and of itself. I worked very closely with a lot of our editors who translated it a lot for me.

Kiser: The assistant editors.

Diaz: Yeah, the assistant editors. Zoe and all them. That was really cool to just have more of a collaboration on all aspects of it all. So there's not a lot of technique. It's mostly just like, "Hey guys, this is all I need. It's better for you." And then I also learned some other languages at the same time.