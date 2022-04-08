Everything Everywhere All At Once Costume Designer On Experimentation And Her Influences [Interview]

You're a big Jodorowsky fan. When you worked on costumes for the bagelverse, were you thinking of "Holy Mountain?"

Yeah. I mean, that's one of them. I actually watched a lot of martial art films, just because there's a lot of it in the movie. Like Stephen Chow for me, I dug deep. I had already seen "Kung Fu Hustle" and "Shaolin Soccer," so I started trying to find some of his other movies, like the more obscure ones. That was great, and just trying to find some old Michelle Yeoh films, too. Obviously, re-watching "Crouching Tiger” and all that. Also, when I first met with the Daniels, I was just like, "Can you tell me some of the movies that influenced you, and that I should watch, in terms of preparation?" They had given me a couple names, one of them was "Holy Motors."

I had never seen it. I had watched that and I was like, "Oh wow, this is an amazing film." That was one of them. Another movie was "Paprika," which I hadn't seen either. It's like an anime, Japanese anime, which is amazing. Those two were the two that they listed. Then early on, there were movie nights. They're like, "Why don't we do movie nights just to get our creativity flowing and everything?" It got too busy for us, because we started shooting and then we were too tired after a long day to do it. I think they maybe had four or three, but I was only able to go to one and we watched "Groundhog Day."

That seems fitting.

Yeah, for sure. Those were the main sources of inspiration for me. Obviously, I like any Jodorowsky film, so [that] was in the back of my head, in terms of inspiration.

When it comes to design, I like your approach to using color, your belief that it has this power to unite, connect and create a family. Again, fitting for this movie's themes. So did you select costumes to emphasize that theme?

Yeah. Color is really important, especially like Chinese New Year, red is the color that they wear, generally, in celebrating it. I felt like I didn't want Joy to be in a full-on red thing, because I think she's rebelling against the whole family dynamic. There are hints of it. It's like red orange. I wanted to show that disconnect from that.

I think also, the worlds to me, having specific colors helps distinguish the worlds. I had no idea how they were going to cut it. I was like, "It's going to have to look different, quickly." Because I knew that there was going to be a lot of quick cuts. The hot dog Universe, I was like, "Well, let's just have the world be hot dog colors, beiges and pinks." All their wardrobe was like that color. I think just using that as a way of bringing the worlds together, it's an important tool for me.

How about the bagelverse? Were you thinking more retro sci-fi for that universe?

Yeah, for sure. Because sometimes for me, sci-fi can get a little cheesy, and I didn't want it to come off that way. I knew that the whole set was going to be white. I felt, well, let's keep it in that world, except for Michelle's character. Maybe that's where the Jodorowsky in me comes into play and just tying in a little bit of this historical [vibe], with the Elizabethan ruff that she's wearing. She's wearing this vinyl bodysuit and this pleated skirt. I think it was made out of almost like a synthetic, almost like shower curtain material. Using some of those futuristic fabrics, but then still bringing old and new together, which is what I like doing. I like mixing it up.

Were a lot of the costumes made from scratch?

Well, I was working with a limited budget. I didn't necessarily always have the means to make from scratch, because that gets expensive. For the bagel universe, I had reached out to, just because I'm working as a stylist and doing non-movie related stuff, there's a designer named Claudia Lee. I just reached out to her like, "Hey, would you be interested in helping make some costumes for this film?" She was totally down. She made all the gowns that the followers were wearing. Then the skirts that Jobu is wearing is hers. She also made the plaid cape work for Jobu. That was a custom thing.

Some of the others are piecing together. When we go into the alpha verse and they're in the van, I wanted to play off of the little bit dystopian kind of world. I got a bunch of vintage, military army-liners and different pieces and then had that reworked and made costumes out of that. It's just a reworked piece.