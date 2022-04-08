Everything Everywhere All At Once Re-Recording Mixer Brent Kiser On Handstand Contests And Raccoons [Interview]

[Note: We're starting after Brent returned from a flood-related phone call]

So you wish every film experience was like this one?

They create an amazing environment ... where it's, when things go wrong, it's never a yell, it's never "What the f***." It's literally, we all jump in together and like we're playing in our backyard and be like, all right, cool. This sucks. How do we make it better? I don't know, you want to jump from the top of the roof? Yeah, f*** it. Let's do it. And so, a lot of the times with sound, it'd be like that, this isn't working. You want me to do something crazy? And then we'd do something crazy and they'd be like, "That's crazy. I don't like it." Me neither, so we'd figure something out.

The great thing with the Daniels is allowing for discovery, because it's your favorite song, my favorite song, it came from that moment of somebody just jamming out and somebody stopping, "Yo, yo, yo. Stop, stop. What'd you do, would you do that again? Do that again."

And that was a great process.

So when were the times, as you said, were like "jumping off a roof"?

The hallway scene was one of the first scenes that I think [the editor] Paul jumped in, because Paul's process was, let's go to the craziest place, establish this and then we'll figure everything else out, which we're a big believer of. We need this to feel like the universe is breaking. We need to feel like everything's coming in and everything's going.

One of the sounds that I kind of created for them, this Hail Mary. I was like, well, what would it sound like? We were talking about radio dialing and stuff, which is kind of funny because it's like, I'm 38. I remember dialing through the radios, but then I'm like, most of these 18 year olds, 22 year olds, they'll be, "You dialed through what? How? What did it sound like?" And so, trying to make it to where it was more accessible all around.

I took these radios, like it changes and made them whooshes. They loved that because it felt like the movement came through, and that was just a Hail Mary. But then they were like, "Yeah, just do something weird." And so, everything went on the ceilings. We're like, oh f*** it. It's Vegas. And so, when we just put these pinball jackpot-like sounds going all around, bouncing around, that was actually Andrew Twite, my right-hand man, sound designer. He pulled that one out because I think I put in, I put like a static stutter and they liked the pinball because it was more playful.

Another happy accident is every time they verse jump, we gave them all of these sounds building up, like a flash sound, like a charge, and all this stuff. We gave them all these gorgeous elements and we're like, "Yeah, just pick whichever one you guys like, put a couple in whatever." And then I talked to Paul and he's like, "Man, that stuff was great. I just played everything all at once." And I was like, really? He's like, "Yeah, and it works." I'm like, "You weren't supposed to play them all."

It's such a clear vision, and yet, it sounded like it allowed for anything goes, somehow.

Well, it's so crazy. The script, when you read it you're like, I get it, but I don't, how is this going to happen? You want to go far and you're like, "Oh, it's a silly moment." And it's like, it is, but it's not. At times, you almost want to play it too straight to make it feel so ridiculous.

She's cooking the noodles and they're going back and forth, that whole opening scene is very rhythmic. This, that, this, move, this. It feels cacophonous. Son Lux's score keeps the pace with all the little percussion stuff. It became, "Oh, we should make this big. Oh, you don't have to make it big. There's a lot here that's making it big."

The movie is almost wall-to-wall sound and score, but how'd you approach the quieter moments?

Well, the big thing that Andrew Twite and I were really nervous about in the pacing of it, a lot of it's like a build, drop, build, drop. And so, we were like, "Oh, we think there are too many risers. We think it's this." But Dan Kwan was like, "No, trust me. This is the tension and release." It was, never let them have a breath. It was, let's have it focused.

The parking lot stuff is really, it's toned down, out of everything else. And that's when we wanted to feel focused and it's just us. There's nobody else in the world. There's nobody else in any multiverse. It's just us.

Did you have certain rules for the different universes?

Kind of. In the fight scene where it's Evelyn and Gong Gong and she's pressed up against a chair and then pinky fu comes out, every time the pinky was there or hit, it was just like a big boomy sweetener. There's another moment where "K-pop Jobu" towards the end, we had autotune things bouncing around because she's K-pop.

It wasn't even necessarily about this universe needing this, but more how does this universe exist in this universe? And so, bringing those characteristics over. When Evelyn falls down the stairs in the end, you actually hear the different universes as she's popping through them. And then the hallway scenes, you're really feeling Looney Tunes coming in. It's not that everything exists individually. Everything exists together, you just have to access it.