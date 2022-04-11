Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Character Posters, The Batman HBO Max Teaser & More

It is no secret that 2015's "Fantastic Four" did not perform very well, and the MCU is poised to get a reboot of the franchise in the not-too-distant future. But with Marvel currently exploring the multiverse, seemingly anything is possible. To that end, Jamie Bell, who played Thing in the 2015 film, was recently asked by Comicbook.com if he would be interested in reprising the role within the MCU, should the opportunity arise.

"I don't think anyone wants to see that, to be honest. I'm excited for it. I can't wait to see [the new "Fantastic Four" movie], for that to come to life. I can't wait to see that movie done, fully realized in that Kevin Feige way, it's going to be fantastic."

There is always room for a redemption arc. Just look at what happened with Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But Bell is probably correct in assuming there isn't a large appetite at the moment for a reassessment of that movie and its place in time.