Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Character Posters, The Batman HBO Max Teaser & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" gets character posters.
"The Batman" hits HBO Max next week, and we've got a teaser.
"Morbius" bombed its way into the record books.
"Jurassic World Dominion" has a Joker-influenced villain.
All that and more!
Morbius Flight clip
With the movie's second weekend officially in the books, Sony has released another new clip from "Morbius" which features Jared Leto's hero learning how to use his new vampire powers to fly. Kind of. He doesn't have wings, so it's complicated. But the studio is running out of options to get people to theaters as the movie had a downright disastrous second frame at the box office, and it's not going to get any easier with "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" arriving this weekend. So expect more clips and more such stuff in the coming days/weeks.
Moon Knight's villain needs to work on his Mandarin, so says Simu Liu
Ethan Hawke plays the main villain in Marvel's "Moon Knight," which is currently in the middle of its limited series run on Disney+. In last week's episode, Hawke's Arthur Harrow spoke a bit of Mandarin. Well, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu had some thoughts on the matter, taking to Twitter to express them.
Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher
— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 9, 2022
It seems like Liu said this both in earnest and with his tongue in his cheek. Though with Liu also being a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, it might be well worth listening to him if Mandarin (not to be confused with THE Mandarin) is needed in the future for any other projects. Your move, Marvel Studios.
A new Ms. Marvel image has been released
🌟 EXCLUSIVE IMAGE 🌟#MsMarvel star Iman Vellani is just as much of a fangirl as her character Kamala Khan.— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 11, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/pyK1EyC3ym pic.twitter.com/nHTaJXkUl0
The folks at Empire Magazine have shared a brand new image from the upcoming "Ms. Marvel" series making its way to Disney+ later this year, highlighting Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. Specifically, it appears she and her pal Bruno (Matt Lintz) are heading to AvengerCon, which is a pretty interesting concept. In the show's universe, Kamala is a huge fan of The Avengers, specifically Captain Marvel, and dreams of becoming a hero herself. So the fact that there are conventions dedicated to these heroes in the MCU is a fun concept to play with.
Fantastic Four star Jamie Bell doesn't think anyone wants to see him in the MCU
It is no secret that 2015's "Fantastic Four" did not perform very well, and the MCU is poised to get a reboot of the franchise in the not-too-distant future. But with Marvel currently exploring the multiverse, seemingly anything is possible. To that end, Jamie Bell, who played Thing in the 2015 film, was recently asked by Comicbook.com if he would be interested in reprising the role within the MCU, should the opportunity arise.
"I don't think anyone wants to see that, to be honest. I'm excited for it. I can't wait to see [the new "Fantastic Four" movie], for that to come to life. I can't wait to see that movie done, fully realized in that Kevin Feige way, it's going to be fantastic."
There is always room for a redemption arc. Just look at what happened with Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But Bell is probably correct in assuming there isn't a large appetite at the moment for a reassessment of that movie and its place in time.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cinematic TV spot
Marvel has released a brand new TV spot for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and a kind of unique one at that. While it does contain choice bits of new footage for the movie, it mostly focuses on pitching the cinematic experience to people. The idea is that this is a movie that lends itself to the big screen and that people would do well to experience it in that way for the first time. Given that this is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Disney/Marvel probably won't have a hard time making that pitch to the general public. The sequel hits theaters on May 6, and tickets are on sale now.
A new dinosaur in Jurassic World Dominion is inspired by the Joker
Aside from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" it seems like "Jurassic World Dominion" is the other movie competing for the "biggest of the year" prize. While it isn't a superhero film, it is going to have a villain inspired at least in part by the Joker, amazingly enough. Director Colin Trevorrow recently spoke to Empire about the Giganotosaurus, a new dinosaur in the film, drawing a comparison between the prehistoric beast and the Clown Prince of Crime.
"I wanted something that felt like The Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn."
So, what does that look like in practice? We shall find out this summer.
The Batman has an HBO Max release date, and here's a little teaser
Vengeance is coming. In just one week, stream #TheBatman on HBO Max and own it on Digital. https://t.co/FEsUIRKAhf pic.twitter.com/sruiPHzt7v— The Batman (@TheBatman) April 11, 2022
We learned today that "The Batman" will be making its streaming debut on HBO Max very soon, with the massive blockbuster set to arrive on the service next week on April 18. Warner Bros. has shared a little teaser to go along with the date announcement, which you can check out above. It doesn't contain anything groundbreaking, but mostly exists to let the world know this is happening and happening soon. Odds are anyone reading a column about superhero news has already seen the movie, but this could provide a great excuse for a revisit next weekend.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character posters
In addition to that TV spot, Marvel has also released a series of new character posters for director Sam Raimi's upcoming "Doctor Strange" sequel. Stephen Strange and Wanda/Scarlet Witch get one, which makes sense, as do Wong and Mordo. Plus, Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez takes the spotlight in her own poster. But what's maybe most interesting is that Christine Palmer, played again by Rachel McAdams, is also getting one. This is good news, as the trailers so far have made it seem like she might be sitting on the sideline, and her getting a poster could signify she'll have something to do beyond attending her wedding.
New Mr. Knight artwork from Moon Knight
Here’s the second #MoonKnight piece I did in collaboration with @PosterPosse and @MarvelStudios. I love love love the show and can’t wait for Wednesday and the next piece of art! 🌙 https://t.co/6LWhQQT594— SG Posters (@SG_Posters) April 11, 2022
Lastly, today brings a stylish bit of new artwork for "Moon Knight" from SG Posters, which highlights the Mr. Knight persona that we were introduced to in the show's second episode. This is certainly a refreshing bit of poster design that goes well beyond the Photoshopped mess we often see with mainstream superhero projects. Whether or not this will ever make its way to a print that you can hang on your wall remains to be seen, but it's here to look at for the time being at the very least. "Moon Knight" returns with a new episode this Wednesday on Disney+.