39% Think This Is The Best Movie In The Halloween Franchise – Here's Why They're Right

The Myers-free "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" isn't far behind "H20" at 8.18% of the popular vote. "Witch" has enjoyed a revitalized evaluation in the past decade, with fans gaining an appreciation for its dedication to the actual holiday in its story as well as its unique mean-spiritedness. But for many fans, it'll just always be the one entry without Michael Myers.

These numbers are a far cry from the 4.42% of voters in praise of "Halloween Kills," a slight tragedy for one of the few sequels to use the town itself to mythologize Michael Myers, rather than just relying on the (nonetheless fantastic) harbinger warnings of Donald Pleasance's Dr. Loomis. The gulf between reception of "Halloween" (2018) and "Kills" is sort of understandable, as the former stands more on its own and the latter is clearly the bridge of a three-part series. With that said, both parts of the Green-Blumhouse trilogy clear the slate of previous attempts to explain or expand Michael Myers, and instead focus on his most appealing aspect: he is more myth than man. Laurie Strode said it herself in 1978: he is the boogeyman. A high body count can bring notoriety, sure — just ask Leatherface. But holding a populace in fear to the point that your name is whispered like Voldemort is the most direct line to legendary status — ask Freddy or Jason.

It's refreshing to see the minds behind "Halloween" '18 and "Kills" finally exploring that barely-trodden path towards myth-making. The cult storyline of "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers" explains a bit too much regarding the killer himself, but also makes the fascinating choice to have the Shape show up at a town festival, thus spreading the terror further than a quartet of teens and some local cops — a blood-covered child is found twirling and singing under a hanging corpse!

Dustin McNeill and Travis Mullins' book "Taking Shape: Developing Halloween From Script to Scream" reveals that in an early draft of the "Halloween 6" script, writer Daniel Farrands wanted an expanded town celebration for Myers to crash, with a vehemently anti-Halloween mayor that would have recalled Larry Vaughn's Amity Island mayor in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." Too many cooks in the kitchen resulted in an overdeveloped sequel that underwhelmed fans, but perhaps David Gordon Green's attempts to make Myers big and bad again — via the townspeople — can be heard as an echo of Farrand's efforts to shake up the formula. Seeing the mob mentality at work in "Kills," it's safe to say that when "Halloween Ends" comes around in October, evil won't be the only thing dying that night.