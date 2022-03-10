Halloween Ends Has, Well, Ended As Production Wraps On The Trilogy

The thing about "Halloween" is that it never truly ends. This is far from the first reboot the franchise has gone through, so you'd be excused for being skeptical about the title "Halloween Ends."

Luckily, there's at least one person that believes the film will actually end the franchise, its creator John Carpenter. Earlier this year, Carpenter said in an interview that he was, for one, very uncertain about the future of the franchise.

"I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

Now, to make a new "Halloween" movie after the one with the word "ends" in the title would be quite a dumb thing to do. At the same time, we have seen Michael Myers definitely die several times before, only to come back stronger than ever. Will "Halloween Ends" deliver a satisfying ending? Will the inclusion of a pandemic storyline be cringe-worthy? Only time will tell.

"Halloween Ends" may lie about its title or not when it stabs its way into theaters on October 14, 2022.