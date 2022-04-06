32% Think This Batman Villain Deserves To Be In A Live-Action Movie – Do We Agree?

Somewhat surprisingly, Mad Hatter took the top spot here, coming in with a whopping 32.47% of the vote. From a concept by Bob Kane, the Mad Hatter was created in 1948 by Lew Sayre Schwartz and Bill Finger. Obsessed with the Lewis Carroll character of the same name, Jervis Tetch's ability to mind control others — though not introduced until much later — makes him a formidable foe. There aren't a ton of exceptional Mad Hatter comic stories, but it would be cool to see "Perchance to Dream" adapted into live-action. The season 1 episode of "Batman: The Animated Series" sees Tetch trap Batman in a dream world that feels all too real and it's a favorite among fans.

Trailing behind in second place with 16.48% is Phantasm. Though recently introduced into the main universe of DC Comics, the character was created by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, and Bruce Timm for the animated feature "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." The 1993 film is widely considered to be one of the best movies centering on the Caped Crusader. Caution for the near-30-year-old spoiler that follows, but the villain taking out mob bosses in the present actually turns out to be Andrea Beaumont, a long lost love from Bruce's past. If you ask me, bringing Phantasm into a live-action movie is unnecessary. "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" simply cannot be replicated.

Red Hood is hot on Phantasm's heels with 15.67% of the vote. Jason Todd, the second Robin, had been dead since the late '80s when Judd Winick and Doug Mahnke resurrected him as the Red Hood in 2005. Jason is one of Batman's most compelling villains due to the complicated history between the two. That said, you can't introduce Jason Todd without Dick Grayson having an entire arc before him and there's no way I'd be okay with the Batman movies skipping my beloved Nightwing to bring in the Red Hood anytime soon. Plus, this story has already played out in the excellent 2010 animated film "Batman: Under the Red Hood."