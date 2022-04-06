23% Of Fans Said This Is The Best Netflix Original Action Movie. Are They Right?

There is an awful lot to be said about pretty much all of the movies on this list, with "Extraction" ranking as one of Netflix's most-viewed movies of all time. For that reason, it's a little surprising that "The Old Guard" managed to top it, but that speaks to the power of a star like Charlize Theron. That said, is it really the best of the bunch? Making that statement is, for my money, a tough pill to swallow. While those who responded to this survey found the action-filled story of these immortal beings compelling, I was personally bored by it and had an incredibly difficult time finishing it. Nothing about it grabbed me and everything about it screamed "comic book movie not good enough for theaters, but good enough for streaming." I certainly don't mean to denigrate what anyone enjoys, but seeing the film the way that I saw it, it's hard to understand why it's listed above some of these other choices when looked at through a more critical lens. There are more original movies on this list. There are movies with better actions scenes on this list. There are movies that look better on this list.

For one, "The Night Comes For Us" is the best-reviewed movie of the bunch, and it's quite frankly awesome that it earned as much of the vote as it did. It would be hard to expect it to top the list in a random survey, but looking at the critical response, it easily bests "The Old Guard." But critical opinion isn't everything! If it was, "Venom" would have been a flop and people would have actually shown up to watch "Booksmart" in theaters.

Even so, in one man's humble opinion, I found "Extraction" to be a far better pound-for-pound action movie on just about every level, though I truly have nothing against the performances in "The Old Guard." It amounts to a lot of talented people in a movie that doesn't ever quite reach their level. I also think "Wheelman" might be the best of the bunch in some ways as a lean, mean, old-school action thriller, though it kind of slipped under the radar when it was released, which is really a shame. This is something we need to deal with in the streaming age — gems get lost in the flow from time to time. All of this said, I am going to have to go against the consensus on this one and say Netflix has made better action movies than "The Old Guard," several of which were voted for in the survey.