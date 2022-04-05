Munsters Set Photo Reveals Our Best Look Yet At Rob Zombie's Reboot

Rob Zombie's Instagram account has become the proverbial bait carrot hanging by a string in front of the faces of "The Munsters" fans everywhere. The famed musician and horror director has been using social media to provide the best behind-the-scenes looks at new characters, old favorites, set designs, and the vibrant lighting at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Today, Zombie has once again given an exclusive preview of his "Munsters" movie, showcasing Jeff Daniel Phillips ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Halloween II") as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie ("House of 1000 Corpses," "Lords of Salem") as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck ("The Fugitive," "Matlock") as Grandpa from the view of his monitor.

The image, released in full-color, shows the main Munsters family waiting between takes. Some of the earliest photos Zombie released from the set were in black and white, leading many to believe that "The Munsters" would follow the show's aesthetic. However, as Zombie continued with his casting announcements, many of the character photos made available have been shown with a coruscating color palette. While Zombie has still yet to officially confirm the film's presentation, it's starting to look more and more like the PG-rated "The Munsters" will be in full-fledged kaleidoscope goodness. Check out the on-set photo below.