The Witcher Season 3 Begins Production, New Synopsis Reveals Plot Details

The official "Witcher" Twitter account confirmed that filming is now underway on season 3, posting a photo of Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra on the show's set (seen above) with a caption reading, "Our family is back together again. ['The Witcher'] Season 3 is officially in production!"

In a separate update, the social media account also revealed the official synopsis for season 3, reading:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magic training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girls' untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

Head writer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed "The Witcher" season 3 will adapt "Time of Contempt," which is actually the second novel in the original Witcher Saga authored by Andrzej Sapkowski. So, if you want to get a head-start on what's to come on the show, you should definitely give that book a read. In the meantime, Netflix has confirmed the live-action prequel miniseries "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will drop at some point in 2022. The animated prequel film, "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," is also streaming for those keen to learn more about Vesemir and Kaer Morhen's history (which was alluded to in "The Witcher" season 2).

"The Witcher" season 3 has yet to receive an official premiere date.