The Witcher Season 3 Begins Production, New Synopsis Reveals Plot Details
The world's best grumpy monster-hunter dad is back on the job! Production has officially begun on "The Witcher" season 3, with Henry Cavill reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia opposite Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra as, respectively, Geralt's "child surprise" Ciri and sorceress on-again, off-again lover Yennefer of Vengerberg.
Last time we saw them at the end of season 2, Geralt and his found-family were leaving Kaer Morhen, having come to realize that Ciri is no longer safe there. (Not that she was ever truly "safe" at Geralt's old Witcher school, a place where she spent her days training on a deadly "Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle course in-between being attacked by monsters, but, moving on...) Things will only get worse from here, too, now that Netflix's show has revealed the big twist that fans of the "Witcher" novels and/or video games were waiting for — namely, that the much-ballyhooed White Flame AKA Emperor Emhyr var Emreis of Nilfgaard is really Ciri's biological father, Duny (Bart Edwards), and he wants his Elder blood-powered daughter back.
Get ready for 'political corruption, dark magic, and treachery'
The official "Witcher" Twitter account confirmed that filming is now underway on season 3, posting a photo of Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra on the show's set (seen above) with a caption reading, "Our family is back together again. ['The Witcher'] Season 3 is officially in production!"
In a separate update, the social media account also revealed the official synopsis for season 3, reading:
"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magic training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girls' untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."
Head writer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed "The Witcher" season 3 will adapt "Time of Contempt," which is actually the second novel in the original Witcher Saga authored by Andrzej Sapkowski. So, if you want to get a head-start on what's to come on the show, you should definitely give that book a read. In the meantime, Netflix has confirmed the live-action prequel miniseries "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will drop at some point in 2022. The animated prequel film, "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," is also streaming for those keen to learn more about Vesemir and Kaer Morhen's history (which was alluded to in "The Witcher" season 2).
"The Witcher" season 3 has yet to receive an official premiere date.