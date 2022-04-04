Ms. Marvel TV Spot: Kamala Khan Spends Too Much Time In Fantasy Land

When the legendary Stan Lee used to talk about Spider-Man, he would say that the friendly neighborhood web-slinger was covered from head to toe because he could be anybody. This inspired Spidey fans around the world and across the years that they could be a hero too. For this new generation, Ms. Marvel stands to do the same thing while proudly and passionately moving on from the idea that "it's not really the brown girls from Jersey City that save the world."

In the latest spot shared on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, we get a closer (but mostly quicker) look at Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. Even though we're basically seeing the same footage from the previously released trailer, it's still cool to see Kamala doing her thing in the MCU ahead of her highly-anticipated series and her feature film debut next year in "The Marvels," the follow up to "Captain Marvel" featuring Ms. Marvel alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from "WandaVision." While you can check out the new 30-second promo above, here's the official synopsis of "Ms. Marvel."

"Ms. Marvel," launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Once again, we see how Kamala's powers differ from the comics here. Rather than gaining them from the Inhumans' Terrigen Mists like in the comics, it seems like they stem from a cosmic artifact that comes into her possession. I'm excited to see how that all factors into this story and the overall story of the MCU moving forward. And to a lesser extent, I'm also excited to see if Kamala and her friends find themselves in the Filipino part of Jersey City. Maybe Ned Leeds' Lola from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" could pop up while Kamala and Bruno grab food at Red Ribbon or Jollibee.

"Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha premieres on June 8, 2022 on Disney+.