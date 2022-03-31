Moon Knight Director Explains Why The Steak Scene Is So Important

"Moon Knight" isn't your ordinary Marvel Cinematic Universe show, and one of the series directors wants you to know it. Coverage of the series, which premiered this week, has hammered home the fact that both director Mohamed Diab and the Moon Knight himself, actor Oscar Isaac, weren't interesting in collaborating on another ordinary Marvel experience. Instead, their aim was to focus on creating an intimate character story that maintained some of the Marvel beats we all know so well by now, while also introducing horror elements, an empathetic depiction of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and a genuinely weird superhero. Shaken and stirred, it's certainly an interesting cinematic cocktail. Does it go down easy? According to our review, not quite, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't finish the glass.

At the very least, you have to admire Diab's vision and tenacity. Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, the director went into detail on how he had to fight to keep his favorite scene in the first episode. In the scene, Steven Grant (Isaac), who is vegan (it's important), is forced to go on a date with a co-worker that was set up by one of his DID alters, Marc Spector. Steven, who has no memory of planning the date, shows up late and suffers comedically through the ordeal or ordering a steak, something he's never done in his life. It's a bittersweet look at the big and small ways that DID affects Steven's life.